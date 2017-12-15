Christmas on the front

Camp Pendleton

*Update

Due to fire activity in view of San Luis Rey Gate, all personnel are requested to use alternate entry control points for access to Camp Pendleton.

Original Post:

Although an Evacuation Warning has been issued for San Luis Rey Residents, Camp Pendleton is NOT under any Evacuation Order.

Do not go to Paige Field House or any other site unless prompted to do so.

Continue to monitor the local news and follow this channel plus our Twitter feed (@MCIWpendletonCA). The command’s incident commander will notify residents of any evacuation requirements. More information will follow as we have it.

#Lilacfire