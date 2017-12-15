Christmas on the front

By Military Press | December 15, 2017
Through the decades, the American military gets in the holiday spirit, even amid the chaos of war.
Army Sgt. Robert Scott and Lt. James Micheletti prepare a makeshift Christmas tree before Christmas dinner in 2003 in Samarra, Iraq.
Allied and German troops play soccer during the 1914 Christmas Truce of World War I.
The 1st Marine Aircraft Wing in Korea is shown with its “Yuletide gift to Korean and Chinese Reds” (original caption) in front of a Tigercat in December 1950.
Chief Warrant Officer Brian Boase of the 101st Airborne Division walks alongside two soldiers dressed as “Santa’s Helpers” while they delivered care packages in 2012 in Afghanistan.
American soldiers rest near a small Christmas tree on Hill 875 near Dak To, Vietnam, on Christmas day 1967.
Bob Hope and Ann Jillian perform at the USO Christmas Tour during Operation Desert Shield.
The Third Infantry Division dives into Christmas dinner in Italy, 1943.
