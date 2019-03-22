Coming to Blu-ray/DVD and digital from writer/director Barry Jenkins and 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment is a family that fights for what is right “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

Tish Rivers (Kiki Layne) is a young woman in love with Fonny Hunt (Stephan James). Knowing each other since childhood, it seemed beautiful natural that they would fall in love. They start to plan their lives together once they break the pregnancy news to Tish’s Mom Sharon (Regina King), Dad Joseph (Colman Domingo) and sister Ernestine (Teyonah Parris).

Fonny’s family isn’t quite as happy about the news as and make it clear they don’t see Tish as nothing more than trouble for their son. That doesn’t stop the couple from continuing to plan and they are happy.

That is until a woman named Victoria (Emily Rios) charges that Fonny has hurt her badly and the claim is supported by Officer Bell (Ed Skrein). The family continues to fight to understand how they system continues to prosecute Fonny when Victoria goes missing. Even if they do find her, it might not do any good.

So the Fonny and Tish must come to terms with a new reality and it is one that their Harlem community is familiar with.

Layne is stunning as Tish, a young girl who could never have imagined that her childhood sweetheart could be treated so wrongly. In the process, she does what she must to make ends meet and keep their family together.

James as Fonny is a man who never once, not even through plexiglass, sees Trish as anything other than the love of his life. The pain shows on his face with every family visit yet he holds it together with love in his eyes focused on when they can be together outside the bars.

Other cast include Ebony Obsidian as Adrienne Hunt, Dominique Thorne as Sheila Hunt, Michael Beach as Frank Hunt, Aunjanue Ellis as Mrs. Hunt, Diego Luna as Pedrocito and Pedro Pascal as Pietro Alvarez.

The Blu-ray and DVD special features include “Commentary with Director Barry Jenkins,” “Deleted Scenes,” “‘If Beale Street Could Talk:’ Poetry in Motion” and “Gallery.”

“If Beale Street Could Talk” was nominated for three Acadamy Awards with Regina King winning for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. That wasn’t all for King, she also won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture at the 2019 Golden Globes.

