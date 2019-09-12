Coming to delightful DVD, Digital and streaming on Hulu from Imagine Entertainment and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is the iconic furry fellow we know as CURIOUS GEORGE: Royal Monkey.

George is one again having as much fun as possible with his friend in the yellow hat Ted. Spending his days being, well a monkey, he is tempted even more when he sees an advertisement for Castleland.

Ted tells George that he’d be happy to go to Castleland once he finishes a very important meeting. Taking George to the museum is where the mix up happens.

Also in town is Philippe, a very well mannered monkey belonging to a King. Daughter Princess Isabel is feeling excited that her coronation is being held at Castleland.

The King, along with Princess Isabel and Philippe, brings a precious artifact to share at the museum. After a mishap brings a mix up, George goes with the royal family and Philippe discovers a life outside being royal and a confused Ted.

It’s definitely a royal adventure like no other for George!

Curious George is a timeless character that was first introduced to the world of children’s literacy over 75 years ago. Created by Margret and H.A. Rey in 1941, Curious George remains one of the most beloved classics in children’s literature, television and film with more than 108 episodes of the Emmy award-winning animated series on PBS and over 80 million books in print worldwide in 26 languages. In addition, Curious George has provided the inspiration for a flourishing line of education and entertaining properties, an original live musical stage show, interactive games and toys, national touring museum exhibits and an interactive attraction at Universal Studios Japan theme park. Not bad for a little curious monkey!

CURIOUS GEORGE: Royal Monkey features four new songs that are so much fun to listen to. What makes this piece so much fun is watching it with my granddaughter who delighted in every moment which in turn delighted me!

This is quite an adventure for George as well as discovering that Philippe learning that there is more to life than being waited on. CURIOUS GEORGE: Royal Monkey is full of fun, life lessons, color and song. That’s what we have come to expect from everything George.

What strikes me even more is that the film teaches youngsters of all ages that we are not so different even if the geography is. George learns to appreciate his friendship with Ted and Philippe discovers that there is something to having fun after all.

The relationship between the King and Princess Isabella is also very precious and the changes they make are only for the funner and better. There is certainly nothing wrong with a little silly in royal life, just ask George.

In the end – Curious George is making a royal debut!

