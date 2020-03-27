During this time the studios are jumping in and making entertainment easier for those who are sheltering in place right now.

So, we have codes to giveaway for the following films and, just so you know, if you don’t get a code for a film, we are going to have many, many more!

Email: hellomoviemaven@aol.com with the name of the film you’d like to win in the subject line along with your name and address and good luck!

FILMS INCLUDE:

BOMBSHELL

A SIMPLE FAVOR

THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME

HUNGER GAMES

MIDWAY

THE LAST FULL MEASURE

Comments

comments