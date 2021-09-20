Jeri Jacquin

Coming to 4K Ultra HD, Bluray, DVD and Digital Code from writer/director Justin Lin and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment comes the next installment of a franchise that rides in with FAST & FURIOUS 9.

The story of the Toretto’s becomes even more clear as Dominic and Jakob are part of the pit crew to their father Jack’s racing career. An accident, a fight lands Dom in prison and a realization to his father’s death is what brings about the two brothers having a falling out.

Now, Dom (Vin Diesel) is raising little boy Brian with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) in the quiet life away from everyone and everything. That is until Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Chris Bridges) and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) come knocking on their quiet life. It seems Cipher (Charlize Theron) is at it again and Mr. Nobody’s (Kurt Russell) plan has been shot down.

What is worse, Dom suspects that brother Jakob (Jon Cena) is involved. Finding the plane wreckage, they are looking for a device called Ares that can hack into any system with ease. They also meet up with Dom’s sister Mia (Jordana Brewster) and they discover they need to go to Tokyo.

Joined by Han Lue (Sung Kang), the team make their way to Edinburgh, and London to meet up with Sean (Lucas Black), Twinkie (Shad Moss) and Earl Hu (Jason Tobin). Han lets them know that his ward Elle (Anna Sawai) is the thing missing to make Ares work. Looking for the other half, the gang also learns that Jakob is full of tricks.

Dom is not able to stop Cipher and Otto from launching Ares, but he and the crew know how to stop it – it’s just going to take a little ground work and a big of space to get the job done.

Diesel as Dom is back and bad with more to his story. With each film, we are given bits and pieces as to why Dom is, well, Dom and as the family expands – so does the pains of the past. With Diesel’s character, it is all about family, doing what’s right and making sure the bad guys do not get to close to his family. Cena as Jakob is straight faced, tries to avoid the word ‘family’ but also realizes you cannot avoid the past.

Rodriguez as Letty is actually the one who jumps at the chance to straight things out. Her character is strong and very, very capable of handling whatever the guys want to throw her way. Emmanuel as Ramsey is another strong female character who is tech savvy and calm as a cucumber – even when things go crashing and speeding by. Brewster as Mia joins Dom when she realizes that Jakob needs to be dealt with.

Gibson and Bridges are roman and Tej who are trying to keep it together but sometimes you have to look up and boldly go, well, you get it. is taking care of someone special for more than the obvious reasons. Sawai as Elle can handle herself but there is a reason everyone seems to want her, and she has to keep her cool and does absolutely that.

Black and Moss along with Tobin give us three characters that add a spark that I enjoyed. Clearly, they live in a world all their own, but their world is about to become more infinite!

Other cast include Helen Mirren as Queenie Shaw, Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Otto, Cardi B as Leysa, Don Omar as Santos, Shea Whigham as Stasiak and Michael Rooker as Buddy.

Bonus Features include: Director’s Cut, Theatrical Version, Gag Reel, F9: All In, Practically Fast, Shifting Priorities, Justice for Han, A Day on Set with Justin Lin, John Cena: Supercar Superfan, and Feature Commentary with Producer/Co-Writer-Director Justin Lin.

F9: The Fast Saga is everything the FAST AND FURIOUS franchise has come to be known for. There are fast cars that let the drivers have some fun behind the wheel, fantastic stunts that make driving like a maniac look thrilling and a villain that seems to always be just a car length away from being caught.

This time, the gang are jumping around the world to find answers, unexpected surprises, realizations, secrets that had to be kept and all of that does not stop them from doing what they do best. Leaving the end open is another trait of the FAST & FURIOUS franchise and with the sly escape of Cipher, Dom and the gang is not going to let it all go so easily.

In the end – the fast family forever!

