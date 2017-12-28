Food, travel & adventure… San Diego style

San Diego Restaurant Week: Jan. 21 – 28

What an excellent way to start the new year — great values and unique dining experiences. The 14th annual San Diego Restaurant Week features almost 200 of the county’s best dining establishments. It’s designed to allow you to try new places at different price points. Prix-fixe, three-course dinners range from $20 to $50 per person. Two-course lunches offer a choice of entree and an appetizer or dessert. Here are my suggestions in the lunch category.

Harley Gray in Mission Hills is my $10 recommendation. The name pays homage to the owner’s two nieces. Here you will find indoor and sidewalk dining with a lively bar scene. Try the pulled pork sandwich served with slaw on a brioche bun. My guest loved the Asian chicken salad. We shared the chocolate espresso cake and ice cream, creating a perfect combination. www.HarleyGrayKitchenandBar.com

Puesto in La Jolla (there are other locations), at $15, offers an exciting menu with imaginative takes on classic Mexican favorites with creative food presentation. For the first course, try the crab guacamole or the esquite (grilled corn with queso, lime and crema). The stars of the show are the award-winning tacos; mix and match two. Try their frozen horchata for a real treat. www.EatPuesto.com

The French Gourmet in La Jolla is my $20 choice. This venerable dining spot has been around since 1979. For starters, pick among classic French dishes: onion soup, escargot or pâté. The entree choices are a petite filet, duck leg confit, seafood crepes or ratatouille. As you walk in, take a look at the bakery display case. The desserts include creme brûlée or a selection from the pastry tray. www.TheFrenchGourmet.com

Prices do not include tax, gratuity or drinks. Reservations are not required, but be smart and make one. For a full list of participating restaurants, menus, etc., go to www.SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com.

San Diego Travel & Adventure Show

If you are looking for vacation ideas or interested in the latest trends in travel, head to the San Diego Convention Center Jan. 13 and 14 for the San Diego Travel & Adventure Show. The event is designed to make dreams come true. There are 200 destinations to window shop, giveaways, cooking demonstrations, celebrities giving advice and musical performances from Guatemala, Hawaii, Taiwan, the Bahamas, along with other countries. For a list of exhibitors, show hours and ticket information, go to www.TravelShows.com.

Note: Active duty military with four members of their family are provided FREE admission to the Travel Show. Military ID must be presented at the advance registration/will call registration counter.

Enjoy the journey…

