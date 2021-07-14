ARE YOU READY? ​We have Fandango tickets to give away and all you have to do visit http://moviemaven.homestead.com to find out how to get yours. We will choose several winners!

​Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested — even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.​

SNAKE EYES: G.I. Joe Origins will be in theatres July 23rd!

