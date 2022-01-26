Jeri Jacquin

Currently on Digital and coming to 4K Ultra HD, Bluray and DVD from director Jason Reitman and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is GHOSTBUSTERS: Afterlife.

It has been five years since the Ghostbusters were heard from. Egon predicted that Gozer the Gozerian would return in 2021 but Ray, Peter and Winston all went their separate ways. Moving to a farm in Summerville, Oklahoma, Egon prepared for what was to come, well almost.

Living in the city is Egon’s daughter Callie (Carrie Coon) who is struggling with her two children Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard). Evicted from their home, Callie decides it is time to move to her father’s abandoned farm. Once arriving they find a house that is a shambles and learning they referred to Egon as ‘the dirt farmer’.

Trevor immediately makes friends with Lucky Domingo (Celeste O’Connor) who works at the local drive-up restaurant. Going to school, Phoebe is afraid she will still be seen as a science nerd because in the city she did not have friends because of it. Right away Phoebe meets Podcast (Logan Kim), a very friendly kid who likes doing podcasts and loves a good conspiracy theory.

Immediately, teacher Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd) realizes that Phoebe is not just a summer school student but very clever! Geeking out when Phoebe shows him a ghost trap, it opened up a can of metal eating worms. When Phoebe is home, she also begins to suspect there is something supernatural about their new home and learns more about her grandfather Egon being a Ghostbuster.

Trevor goes along with Lucky’s gang up to the Shandor mines for a day being a teenager, but he sees something frightening. Back at the farm, he also discovers the incredible Ecto-1 in the garage and is determined to help it start. At the same time, Phoebe is exploring a hidden place in the barn and what do you know, Egon’s proton pack is still there.

It all comes together when Phoebe, Trevor and Podcast go on their first chase of a ghost. That’s when Trevor tells Phoebe about the mines and what he saw. There is only one thing left to do, going into the mine they find Ivo Shandor (J.K. Simmons) and learn that both Callie and Mr. Grooberson has turned into, well, a dog.

That means only one thing, Gozer the Gozerian (Olivia Wilde) is back, and boy is this one angry mutha from another dimension. Phoebe, Trevor, Podcast, Lucky and a little help from old friends means the Goz will be fore with asked to return to its dimension of origin – or not.

The Ghostbusters will do what they do well – come together and do what needs to be done!

Grace as Phoebe is wonderful as a young girl who loves science but feels like it makes her different and unlikeable. Once she arrives at her grandfather’s farm, it is clear that there is so much to explore and discover that is all science related. Phoebe has found the right playground as it were.

Coon as Callie has a biting sense of humor but wants to do what is best for her children. Feeling that her father Egon’s absence has caused her so much pain, she would rather not think about him than confront it all. The house is a chance to have a place to life until she can think of something else. Coon is actually very funny and when she becomes Key Master I could not help but giggle.

Wolfhard as Trevor is a typical teenager. He is not in town ten minutes before he discovers girls, gets a job to be near her and is doing what ever it takes to fit into the group. The problem is, when his peers realize he is living at the dirt farm, he gets a bit of harassing about it. Wolfhard gives Trevor everything I’d expect as a teenager and so much more.

Rudd as Mr. Grooberson is funny, and makes a fantastic Gate Keeper. His role might not be as big as the kids but be sure that when he is on screen he makes the most of it in a great way. Kim as Podcast is hilarious with his need to narrate everything and get it all on tape. Hosting his podcast on these theories, he has a lot to say and wonders who is listening. What a great kid! O’Connor as Lucky makes friend quickly with Trevor and does not hesitate to join in on the adventure, even if it sort of changes her a little – okay a lot.

Shout out to J.K. Simmons for his minuet role Ivo Shandor but I loved it anyway! Equal shout out to the original cast for giving us what we have always wanted. Bring tissue!

Cast also includes Shawn Seward as Skittles, Billy Bryk as Zahk, Sydney Mae Diaz as Swayze, Hannah Duke as Reseda, Bokeem Woodbine as Sheriff Domingo, Sigourney Weaver as Dana Barrett, Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz, Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore, Dan Aykroyd as Ray Stanz, and Bill Murray as Peter Venkman.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment encompasses motion picture production for television, digital content and theater releases. The studios include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films and Sony Picture Classics. To see what is coming to theaters and to home entertainment please visit www.sonypictures.com.

The Bonus Materials includes We Got One! – Easter Egg Revealed, Ghostbusters: A Look Back, A Look Ahead, Bringing Ecto-1 Back to Life, The Gearhead’s Guide to Ghostbuster Gadgets, Special Effects: The Ghosts of Afterlife, Deleted Scene: Is it Ever Too Late?, and Summoning the Spirit: Making Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The GHOSTBUSTERS Ultimate Collection includes Ghostbusters 4K Ultra HD, Ghostbusters Bluray, Ghostbusters II 4K Ultra HD, Ghostbusters II Bluray, Ghostbusters: Afterlife 4K Ultra HD, Ghostbusters: Afterlife Bluray and a litany of special features, auditions, dailies and more!

GHOSTBUSTERS: Afterlife had me worried for a bit while it was being made. I have been so terribly disappointed by remakes, remades, rethinks, and reimagined films that I refused to let my heart think anything about it. Even as the time came to see it, I just could not bring myself to be disappointed.

Now, having finally seen it – I just about lost my mind. Reitman did not try to re-invent the ghostly wheel but instead gave us everything remembered and to be remembered. To visit once again a storyline about discovery and change, he, along with co-writer Gil Kenan, brought in characters that we could wrap our arms around and cheer for.

From Ivo Shandor to Zuul, I went along for the ride cheering, giggling and having so much fun. I am so glad my family had a GHOSTBUSTERS binge-fest before watching GHOSTBUSTERS: Afterlife because it was an awesome way to see how all three films will go hand in hand so easily. That is the three that shall always be a part of our home entertainment library.

In the end – discover the past and save the future!

