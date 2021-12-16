​

Evil dies tonight.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak and the entire town of Haddonfield band together to take down the infamous killer Michael Myers in the never-before-seen Extended Cut of HALLOWEEN KILLS, arriving on Digital December 14, 2021, as well as on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD January 11, 2022.

HALLOWEEN KILLS features the original theatrical release, the Extended Cut with Alternate Ending and exclusive bonus content which includes extended and deleted scenes, a behind-the-scenes look at creating the film, special gag reel and more!​

We have Digital Codes for our Giveaway in case your want a little more horror in your holidays!

Email hellomoviemaven@aol.com with HALLOWEEN KILLS in the subject line along with your name and address. We will email the codes to the winner – Happy Holidays!

