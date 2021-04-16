Jeri Jacquin

Coming from writer/director Ben Wheatley and Neon is the story of what is IN THE EARTH.

Martin (Joel Fry) in on his way to meet fellow scientist and researcher Dr. Olivia Wendle (Hayley Squires) deep in the forest. Arriving at his destination, he is given warnings about the goings on deep among the trees. Also making the journey is Alma (Ellra Torchia) who is investigating strange happenings in the forest as well.

Looking about the cabin they meet up at, Alma tells him about the folklore of the area. As night falls and they camp in the woods, she is woken up by something moving about the site. In the daylight they find wooden statues and a large, smooth black rock where a large rock would not be expected.

They find Dr. Wendle who tells them of her work with sound and the reaction of the earth to it and believes the items they found in the forest are part of it. She also tells them about Zach (Reece Shearsmith) who she has not seen in weeks. Dr. Wendle also knows that something is wrong with him and promises that he does not mean any harm. That is when a strange fog comes towards the three of them and now it is time to survive.

Fry as Martin is looking to help a friend and becomes caught up in something he has no control over. Joined by Torchia as Alma, the two characters, with each step get closer and closer to a mystery they could have never anticipated. Every moment brings them answers but even more questions that they look to the good doctor for.

Squires as Dr. Wendle tries to explain to Martin and Alma about her research. From the music to the lights, Wendle believes that she can reach into the earth and connect in a unique way. She also explains the strange behavior of Shearsmith who plays Zach. He seems possessed by whatever is in the woods and who ever is causing his mental reaction.

IN THE EARTH is a film best watched in the dark for full effect (and it is uber cool in the dark) and with a huge tub of popcorn. The anticipation waiting for the answers, because I had a few, is almost forgotten because what takes over is the question “what is causing this?”. Thinking every answer under the sun, I realized that made the film even more enjoyable.

Wheatley says of his film, “It was kind of thinking of ideas about folk, horror and about the construction of myth. There is always a seed of truth in it somewhere but the trapping around it may be absolute nonsense. In this movie, there is a lot of different perspectives on this thing they cannot understand. That was the main idea; that there would be something almost alien that they are trying to come to an understanding with and they move towards that everybody making up lots of reasons and excuse for what it is.”

Having a small cast lets the viewer focus on the story and the characters which I truly enjoy. Their surroundings is another cast member with the deep forests and mysterious stone that keeps its mystery to itself.

In the end – nature is a force of evil!

