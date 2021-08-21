Jeri Jacquin

Coming to Bluray, DVD and Digital from director Will Gluck and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is the next big adventure with PETER RABBIT 2.

Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a witness at the wedding of Bea (Rose Byrne) and Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) and off they go to live in the cottage together next to the pond. The town is all excited since Bea’s book ‘Peter Rabbit’ is out for all to enjoy.

One day Bea receives a letter from Nigel Basil-Jones (David Oyelowo) asking to publish her book and take it worldwide. She signs a contract, but the animals are worried that Basil-Jones is not a nice guy. Bea makes it very clear that the story is very personal to her but that doesn’t stop the publisher from making suggestions to bring in the big money.

Peter, in the meantime, is not happy with the story and decides it is time to strike out on his own. He meets Barnabas (Lennie James) only to discover that he actually knows Peter. Captured by the local authorities, they are adopted out to a family who clearly does not know how to care for rabbits. Now Peter’s friends are worried that they haven’t seen Peter!

Barnabas shows Peter the ropes to living and surviving in the big town with the help of Whiskers (Rupert Degas), Tom Kitten (Damon Herriman), Mittens (Haylet Atwell) and Johnny Town-Mouse (David Wenham). That adventure was not to last as Bea and friends find Peter to take him home.

But its not over as Peter finds himself between old friends and new friends and its time for him to remember who he is to all that love him!

Corden as Peter continues to give his animated character fun, lessons learned, an innocence mixed in with a big of being braggadocios, and a just a kid who wants to know his place in the world. Cordon offers a sense of childlike attitudes and a bit of an emotional tantrum now and then from a rabbit that we all can not help but love – just the way he is.

Byrne as Rose never thought her stories would come to more than a small book in her shop. When she has a chance to take Peter into a larger world, she also learns lessons about the big world who would like nothing more than to change her beloved stories. Byrne always brings beauty to her roles and Rose is just delightful.

Gleeson as Mr. McGregor is the total opposite of Rose in that he is suspicious of everything, probably because of Peter more than anything else. He has his eye on those who would want to change everything he loves about his wife. In this adventure he has the opportunity to really get to know Peter and all his wonderful friends and that takes Gleeson from a grump to a hero.

Oyelowo as Nigel is the above ground user as James as Barnabas is to the lower ground user of the story. Both want what they want, and the cost means absolutely nothing. James has more than a few tricks up his sleeve, and they are all in his favor, poor Peter.

Degas, Herriman, Atwell and Wenham get the chance to stretch their imaginary characters legs and be as naughty as they want to be with Barnabas’ help.

Other cast include Colin Moody as Benjamin Bunny, Margot Robbie as Flopsy, Elizabeth Debicki as Mospy, Aimee Horne as Cotton-tail, Damon Herriman as Tom Kitten, Sia as Mrs. Tiggy Winkle, Sam Neill as Tommy Brock, Ewen Leslie as Pigling Bland, Matt Villa as Felix D’eer, Will Reichelt as JW Rooster and.

The special effects are pretty cool as all the cottage animals meet the city animals. Getting into the film it is easy to get lose in the reality who they are and my family did not mind one single bit.

PETER RABBIT 2 is a delightful continuation of the adventures Peter. It is a very large cast of characters both human and creature but each of them, with the help of their human voices, brings such life to the story. I watched the film with my six-year-old granddaughter, and she was giggling or yelling for Peter and his friends to ‘watch out!’.

That’s what is wanted in a family film. For families to gather together and giggle, eat popcorn, cheer for the underdog and boo the bad guys. That’s what PETER RABBIT 2 offers us all in the way of fun, entertainment, and a few lessons on what it truly means to be a blended family.

In the end – small hero and a big adventure!

