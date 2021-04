A direct creative parallel to Khalid’s platinum album Free Spirit, Khalid and award-winning music video director Emil Nava expanded on Khalid’s lyrics and artistry on the album to create a visual story of love, loss and the pain of growing up.

Cast include Khalid Robinson, Dizzy Fae, Judah Lang, Jahking Guillory, Estefania Preciado, Bianca Leonor Quinones, Maverick McConnell, Diamond White, Ed Gathegi

Comments

comments