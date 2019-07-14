Academy Award winner Gary Oldman and Golden Globe nominee Jessica Alba star as serial assassins in Killers Anonymous, available on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital), DVD, and Digital on August 27 from Lionsgate. This film is currently available On Demand.

Tommy Flanagan, Rhyon Nicole Brown and Suki Waterhouse also star in this stylish, edge-of-your-seat thriller. The Killers Anonymous Blu-ray and DVD include a director’s commentary, deleted scenes, and an alternate ending.

It is the story of tension mounting at Killers Anonymous, a support group for killers, as the members of the group try to unravel a mystery: Which one of them is responsible for the assassination attempt on a U.S. senator that has the police in the city on high alert?

Want to know the answers? Well we can make that happen! We are giving away the Bluray for KILLERS ANONYMOUS.

