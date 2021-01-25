Witness how far one family will go to rescue one of their own in the riveting and emotionally charged action-drama LET HIM GO, available to own for the first time on Digital on January 19, 2021 and on Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand on February 2, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Based on the novel of the same name by New York Times acclaimed author Larry Watson, the intense thriller reunites Academy Award® nominee Diane Lane and Academy Award® winner Kevin Costner as a husband and wife who set out to save their young grandson from the clutches of a ruthless family. The film is set in the 1960’s American West and explores the bonds of family, the power of love and the necessity of sacrifice.

After their life is set off course following the tragic loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) leave their Montana ranch on a mission through the North Dakota desert to rescue their young grandson from a dangerous family living off the grid. Navigating tragedy and tumult, the couple soon discover that the Weboy family, a deep-rooted local clan led by ruthless matriarch Blanche has no intention of letting the child go, forcing George and Margaret to ask how far they will go to fight for their family.

We have a few DIGITAL CODES for giveaway so please visit http://moviemaven.homestead.com to find out how you can win your copy!

Comments

comments