Marines mark Pendleton’s 75th anniversary

Throughout 2017, Camp Pendleton is celebrating 75 years as a premier Marine Corps training base. In honor of the occasion, the base has invited the public to a number of events including multiple base tours and the 2017 Battle Color ceremony.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in honor of Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton, Sept. 25, 1942.

Tours of the Santa Margarita Ranch House National Historic Site, hosted by the Rancho Santa Margarita y Las Flores Docents, will run from noon to 2 p.m. on March 11th, April 8th, May 6th, June 3rd, July 8th, August 5th and September 9th.

The Ranch House was home to Pio Pico, last governor of Mexican California, and several succeeding owners before housing United States Marine Corps Commanding Generals after the Camp Pendleton was established.

The Marine Corps Mechanized Museum will host similar tours from 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. on March 11, April 8, May 6, June 3, July 8, August 5 and September 9. The Mechanized Museum features the world’s largest collection of Marine Corps vehicles, artillery and related artifacts from WWII to the present.

“The ability to see the artifacts of that past helps us to understand how and why daily life was different,” said Faye Jonason, Camp Pendleton History Department. “How it required courage, dedication and ingenuity to get where we are today, and through the examples we learn what achievements we might accomplish in the future.”

Regular monthly tours of both facilities continue to run on the first Tuesday, second Wednesday and third Thursday of every month. To reserve a spot on one of the 75th Anniversary Saturday tours, or one of the regular tours, send a request to MCBCAMPEN_history@usmc.mil or call (760)725-5758. Requests must be submitted at least seven days in advance.

In addition to the tours, Camp Pendleton welcomes the public to the 2017 Battle Color ceremony at 3:30 P.M. on March 9, 2017 at the 11 Area Football Field. The battle color ceremony features the U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon, and the Marine Corps Color Guard.

“It is important to look back on the history of the Base’s last 75 years to more fully appreciate the service and honor of the many veterans who came before us,” said Jonason.

Comments

comments