Coming to theatres and Video-On-Demand as well as across digital platforms is director Nick Lyon and Cinedigm is the story of a brave group of men among thousands of brave men during wartime and D-DAY.

Allied soldiers are storming the beaches of Normandy during World War II and Lt. General Omar Bradley (Chuck Liddell) is about to tell Lt. Col. James Rudder (Weston Cage Coppola), Sgt. Lommell (Jesse Kove) and Maj. Cleveland Lytle (Randy Couture) that they will be going behind enemy lines.

What is waiting for them is a continual firefight from one place to the next as they tried to locate the weapons hidden by German soldiers. Along with soldiers Sgt. Kuhn (David Tom), Carbone (Isaac Cruz), Hodges (Kellan Rhude) and Sgt. White (Geoff Meed), they take one position after another but – no guns.

Capturing German soldiers they discover that the weapons are on the move and the 2nd Battalion is right behind them. On their way each soldier gets to know the other and their stories of home. The Germans don’t let them get to close as they continue to open fire to keep their weapons out of the hands of these brave American soldiers. Fighting on land and sea, the 2nd Battalion hold out until help can arrive.

Each step forward is one step closer to going home!

Liddell as Bradley is a man on a mission and he knows that lives will be lost. I have to say that he looks like a general with his hard chiseled features so it works to his advantage here. Coppola as Rudder takes over the Battalion when it becomes clear that Lytle doesn’t see the war eye to eye with Bradley. Coppola is a man pushing forward with each position captured and does it the best way he knows how – keeping them men focused.

Kove as Lommell is one of the men who is trying to work through what he is seeing. It is difficult for all the men and its clear there is a weight they will take home with them, but Rudder once again makes it clear to stay hard and get the job done. Meed not only stars in the film but he is the writer which gives him a little insight to his character and how to play the role.

Other cast include Martin Kove as Nikolai, Tyler Bryan as First Lt. Powers, Sam Gipson as Wiley, Matthew Lewis as Robbins, Mike C. Manning as Dennis, Philip Nathanael as Treadwell Recruit, Christian Oliver as Corporal Jurgen, Brandon Root as Pickens, Sherrod Taylor as Sgt. Francis and Ben van Diepen as Horst.

D-DAY is a corner in a full pages of a book that tell the story of bravery on D-Day. The story embraces this small band of men from their landing until finding the weapons they were sent out to locate. It is fight after fight with very little leading the way except the men knowing they had a job to do. There are major losses and yet these men kept going forward with strength and leadership.

That’s not to say there aren’t moments where the men feel as if they have just had about enough but that’s to be expected when their fellow soldiers and friends fall. They must find that place that gets them past their anger and remember that there are those alive who still need them if they are to succeed.

In the end – it is the day that changed the world!

