Jeri Jacquin

Currently as a Netflix original film from director Gina Prince-Bythewood and Skydance is a story based on the graphic novel bring to life THE OLD GUARD.

Andy (Charlize Theron) is the leader of a group of mercenaries that go where they are needed to right wrongs in the world. Along with her crew Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts), Joe (Marwan Kenzari) and Nicky (Luca Marinelli), they are on a mission but finds it to be a set up. After a firefight, those doing the shooting realize that the Andy and crew are not as dead as they thought.

While recuperating, soldier Nile (Kiki Layne) is doing her duty and trying to find a wanted man in Afghanistan. Thinking they had their man; it quickly turns badly and Nile is grievously injured. When she wakes up, Nile knows that something is different, and it isn’t until she is captured by Andy does she know what it is.

Andy quickly explains that she is now one of them, an immortal and not just any immortal. They are hundreds of years old and Nile is the newbie. When they are attacked again, Nicky and Joe are captures and taken to a man named Merrick (Harry Melling) with the help of Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

They want the secret of the immortals, Copley for humanitarian reasons and Merrick for purely selfish reasons. Andy isn’t about to let that happen and with the help of Nikki they are going to get Nicky and Joe back, whatever it takes. When push comes to shove, nothing stops an immortal!

Theron as Andy is as strong of a character as she has ever played. It is truly great to see this actress continue to take on roles that are strong, tough and kick-ass. I would expect nothing less after seeing her in the 2015 MAD MAX: Fury Road and 2017’s ATOMIC BLONDE. In this film she once again proves that she may be down again…and again…and again, but always doing right is timeless.

Layne as Nile quickly becomes Andy’s sidekick being equally as tough and strong even being new to the immortal game. Knowing that what she has become changes her life in more ways than she could possibly imagine, she discovers quickly that she easily fits into this new life that she had no control over. Well done Ms. Layne!

Schoenaerts as Booker has been with the group for more years than he can count, and he recalls what his life has been like so far. It is good to see Schoenaerts in an equally heavy character role and he makes it look so easy. Ejiofor as Copley has his own personal reason for wanting to find THE OLD GUARD, but he isn’t going about it the right way. Ejiofor seems to choose roles based on duality of his characters in dilemma situations but if you’re good at something, don’t mess with the formula, right?

Marinelli as Nicky is just as tough, even if there is a relationship with Joe played by Marwan Kenzari. This duo put together are tough and strong in a situation that they have faced time and time again.

The surprise might be Melling as Merrick and it’s going to drive people nuts trying to figure out why he looks familiar. I’m not about to give it away either because I think it will be such a surprise when it comes to the viewer. Melling gets a chance to be a full grown greedy bad guy.

Other cast include Van Veronica Ngo as Quynh, Natacha Karam as Dizzy, Mette Towley as Jordan, Anamaria Marinca as Dr. Kozak, Micheal Ward a Lykon, Shala Nyx as Gita, Majid Essaidi as Sadeq and Joey Ansah as Keane.

THE OLD GUARD is a film that mixes the possibilities of being immortal with what is means to live as an immortal. Living through the ages, Andy and her crew have seen it all and they have even experienced loss, but on a level that most humans cannot even comprehend.

Director Prince-Bythewood has directed a story based on the graphic novel by Greg Rucka that leaves the door wide open for another film and more story to tell. There are two points to notice at the end (and no I’m not telling you) that will make it clear that it is possible, and I actually wouldn’t mind seeing where the story goes.

Netflix is working its flix-off to give subscribers some real quality entertainment choices. THE OLD GUARD is exactly what the quarantine ordered with adventure, action and a solid storyline that is easy to follow even if you have not read the graphic novel. So, break out the popcorn and have a Friday or Saturday night at-the-movies right in your own home.

In the end – forever is as hard as it looks!

