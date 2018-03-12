Netflix in search of military fathers with children getting married this spring

By Military Press | March 12, 2018MP Articles
Do you have a child getting married in the next two months? We’re looking for a military father (currently on deployment) with a son or daughter getting married before May 1. We want to fly dad home early as a surprise and film the experience as part of a promotion for a major upcoming Netflix film. Participants will get an all-expenses-paid trip home, $5,000 toward their child’s wedding and a makeover, so you look their best on the big day.
Background
- This is for an upcoming Netflix film coming out in late April 2018
- This is a heartwarming comedy centered around the relationship between fathers of the bride and groom, on the week of their kids’ wedding
Our ideal candidate:
- Has a son or daughter is getting married before May 1, who will be positively surprised by his or her father attending the wedding
- Currently unable to attend their child’s wedding, or limited time home for the wedding
- Someone willing to appear on camera and is comfortable having his surprise appearance with his child/family filmed
- We are looking to film the journey home, the surprise appearance and a fun father/son or father/daughter day together
Information candidates must supply:
- Name and Rank
- Overview of current situation with son or daughter’s wedding (including where and when it is)
- Overview of relationship with child
- Why your coming home early would create a great reaction we could film
What we’re offering:
- Temporary approved leave of active duty
- Round trip flight to and from the wedding destination
- $5,000 toward cost of wedding
- Day of surprises with son and daughter in your hometown
If you would like to be considered for this opportunity, contact Liz Carmo at lcarmo@refuelagency.com before 3 p.m. on March 16.