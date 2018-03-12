Netflix in search of military fathers with children getting married this spring

Do you have a child getting married in the next two months? We’re looking for a military father (currently on deployment) with a son or daughter getting married before May 1. We want to fly dad home early as a surprise and film the experience as part of a promotion for a major upcoming Netflix film. Participants will get an all-expenses-paid trip home, $5,000 toward their child’s wedding and a makeover, so you look their best on the big day.

Background

This is for an upcoming Netflix film coming out in late April 2018

This is a heartwarming comedy centered around the relationship between fathers of the bride and groom, on the week of their kids’ wedding

Our ideal candidate:

Has a son or daughter is getting married before May 1, who will be positively surprised by his or her father attending the wedding

Currently unable to attend their child’s wedding, or limited time home for the wedding

Someone willing to appear on camera and is comfortable having his surprise appearance with his child/family filmed

We are looking to film the journey home, the surprise appearance and a fun father/son or father/daughter day together

Information candidates must supply:

Name and Rank

Overview of current situation with son or daughter’s wedding (including where and when it is)

Overview of relationship with child

Why your coming home early would create a great reaction we could film

What we’re offering:

Temporary approved leave of active duty

Round trip flight to and from the wedding destination

$5,000 toward cost of wedding

Day of surprises with son and daughter in your hometown

If you would like to be considered for this opportunity, contact Liz Carmo at lcarmo@refuelagency.com before 3 p.m. on March 16.

Comments

comments