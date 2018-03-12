By Military Press | March 12, 2018
MP Articles
Netflix in search of military fathers with children getting married this spring

Do you have a child getting married in the next two months? We’re looking for a military father (currently on deployment) with a son or daughter getting married before May 1. We want to fly dad home early as a surprise and film the experience as part of a promotion for a major upcoming Netflix film. Participants will get an all-expenses-paid trip home, $5,000 toward their child’s wedding and a makeover, so you look their best on the big day.

Background

  • This is for an upcoming Netflix film coming out in late April 2018
  • This is a heartwarming comedy centered around the relationship between fathers of the bride and groom, on the week of their kids’ wedding

Our ideal candidate:

  • Has a son or daughter is getting married before May 1, who will be positively surprised by his or her father attending the wedding
  • Currently unable to attend their child’s wedding, or limited time home for the wedding
  • Someone willing to appear on camera and is comfortable having his surprise appearance with his child/family filmed
  • We are looking to film the journey home, the surprise appearance and a fun father/son or father/daughter day together

Information candidates must supply:

  • Name and Rank
  • Overview of current situation with son or daughter’s wedding (including where and when it is)
  • Overview of relationship with child
  • Why your coming home early would create a great reaction we could film

What we’re offering:

  • Temporary approved leave of active duty
  • Round trip flight to and from the wedding destination
  • $5,000 toward cost of wedding
  • Day of surprises with son and daughter in your hometown

If you would like to be considered for this opportunity, contact Liz Carmo at lcarmo@refuelagency.com before 3 p.m. on March 16.

Comments

comments

Recommend to friends
  • gplus
  • pinterest

About the Author

Military Press

The Military Press was created to serve the men and women of our military community; the active duty, retired, our veterans, DoD workers and their families.