Coming to Blu-ray/DVD and Digital in time to ring in the New Year from director Malcolm D. Lee and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is a life lesson for us all while attending “Night School.”

Teddy (Kevin Hart) is a man who wants to show his love Lisa (Megalyn Echikunwoke) that he can take care of her and provide the finer things in life. The problem is that Teddy has champagne tastes on a beer budget. Selling bbq equipment, and doing it quite well, he sees a future of promise for them both.

So much so that he finally asks Lisa to marry him with a large ring and an even larger explosion – literally. Now out of a job he has to find a quick way to get into another business so she doesn’t find out the emotional and financial fine line he’s been riding. The problem is that Teddy never graduated high school which means he is limited in the jobs he can get.

That’s when he decides to go to night school and get his GED and, of course, he runs into his first problem in the principal. Stewart (Taran Killam) is someone that Teddy bullied in high school and he has daggers for him big time. That means Stewart doesn’t want him any where near his school – even if night school teacher Carrie (Tiffany Haddish) doesn’t agree.

From night on Teddy is getting on everyone’s nerves including classmates Mackenzie (Rob Riggle), Jaylen (Romany Malco), Luis (Al Madrigal), Theresa (Mary Lynn Rajskub), Mila (Anne Winters) and the man behind prison Facetime Gerald (Keith David). He also learns that instructor Carrie isn’t taking any excuses or charming behavior for anyone who doesn’t want to learn.

The band of GED’ers also share with one another that they never were the best of students and are afraid they aren’t going to cut it. Even when they try their hardest it seems that the only solution to graduating is to take a few well places short cuts. When they are all confronted, it boils down to Teddy as the culprit and instigator.

Given one final chance after a lot of chaos and knowing that his love for Lisa is on the line, the group comes together in friendship that no one, not even Principal Stewart can mess with. That and a few well place knocks on the mat as Carrie continues to believe in her students!

Hart as Teddy once again plays the role of a man who is out of place in life and spazzy at the way he deals with things. The humor is there and Hart is also credited with the script for “Night School”. Bringing together what he knows in the way of comedy with a cast of characters that have equally made their own mark in comedy makes this a silly film filled with chuckles, plus he does look good in a chicken costume.

Haddish as Carrie puts her verbal foot down from the moment she sees Teddy on the street to realizing he is the student that drives teacher’s crazy. Of course that doesn’t mean that Haddish doesn’t bring her own brand of comedy to the character. She had made a name for herself and continues to jump into comedies that make her look good.

Riggle as Mackenzie the coach takes a fall or two that had me cringing but still laughing. Malco as Jaylen has a whole speech on not being ‘woke’ yet and I went with it. Madrigal as Luis is hilarious with his speech about the pube cheese cake!

Rajskub as Theresa is a mom who loves being a mom but is a little psycho about it. Once you meet her husband you begin to understand why her screws are slightly loose. Winters as Mila is a girl who doesn’t see the benefit of schooling without social media. David as Gerald cracks me up trying to get an education while keeping an eye on who might be creeping up on the webcam.

Echikunwoke as Lisa is a woman who doesn’t need anything more than Teddy although he doesn’t quite get that. She begins to suspect he is cheating on her with his long nights and weird work days. Killam as Stewart loves to carry a bat and speak in a way that worries even me. Trying to make sure Teddy is kept as down as he has always felt, he keeps his eye on everything that goes on in the classroom.

The Blu-ray/DVD comes with an Extended Cut that also includes the Theatrical Version. Bonus features are “Alternate Opening,” “Deleted Scenes” and “Gag Reel” – prepare to laugh (or cry) yourself silly through this hilarious montage of behind-the-scenes antics performed by the cast of “Night School.”

And “Night School’s in Session” – ring the bell as we introduce you to “Night School’s” band of misfits, “Who’s the Student? Who’s the Teacher?” – fans were thrilled to see friends Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish star in their first film together, “Prom Night Revisited,” “Cap ‘n Gown ‘n Giggles,” “Making of the Dance Battle,” “Christian Chicken,” “Game Over,” “Extended Performance ‘El Sueno’” and so much more!

Other cast include Fat Joe as Bobby, Ben Schwartz as Marvin, Yuvonne Orji as Maya, Bresha Webb as Denise, Jeff Rose as Isaac and Zach Osterman as Little Mac.

“Night School” is a story about where we have been, where we are and where we could go and teaches that lesson with hilarious laughs. It is such a large cast of funny people which makes the story so much fun to watch.

In the end – bring an apple for the teacher because “Night School” has begun!

