Coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and digital from Shout Factory and Stephen Low is “Aircraft Carrier: Guardian of the Seas.”

Historically ships came to the forefront in the Mediterranean with the ram and sink technique of battle. The soldiers fought with swords and bows but that is what they had for the times. How times have changed!

Now, 26 nations come together to show what their military has in their arsenal as 22,000 soldiers also come together to train. Leading the way in the Rim of the Pacific is the super carrier U.S.S. Ronald Regan.

Capt. Craig Clapperton commands this super carrier and every detail is considered to make this training a success. The ship is run on two radio active engines that spin turbines that can provide electricity to more than 100,000 people. Four gigantic propeller shafts push the ship forward at speeds that are still classified.

Five thousand, two hundred and twelve military personnel make their mission a success because they work together. Leading it all is Adm. Lisa Franchetti, who oversees the task of the training.

The carrier leads Japan, Canada, Norway, Singapore, People’s Republic of China, Republic of Korea and more are the International Fleet that will participate in the training. The aircrafts begin with their take off and landings which is astounding in itself. What joins them in this training are the submarines with the newest Virginia class and this particular vessel can stay under water indefinitely!

