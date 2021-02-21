Our Favorite Cave Family Return with THE CROODS: A New Age on Bluray

Jeri Jacquin

Coming to Bluray, DVD and Digital from director Joel Crawford and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment comes THE CROODS: A New Age.

The Croods are a family consisting of Dad Grug (Nicolas Cage), Mom Ugga (Catherine Keener), older daughter Eep (Emma Stone), son Thunk (Clark Duke), Gran (Cloris Leachman) and baby Sandy (Kailey Crawford) as well as Eep’s love Guy (Ryan Reynolds) and they are looking for a safe harbor in the caveman world.

Being an overprotective Dad, Grug is not happy about the romance between Guy and Eep mainly because he thinks his daughter will leave the pack. To his surprise on their continued walk, Grug finds a wall calling everyone over to see it. Guy seems to have a remembrance of it but can not seem to place it until seeing Phil (Peter Dinklage), Hope (Leslie Mann) and daughter Dawn (Kelly Marie Tran) Betterman (emphasis on ‘better’)! This couple are friends of Guy’s parents.

Thrilled to see them again, the Betterman’s are interested in the Crood family and surprised to learn they can even speak believing cave people were gone. Almost immediately Grug is irritated with Phil and Ugga is not to thrilled with Hope. The only ones that seem thrilled are Eep and Dawn discovering that they get to be besties!

The only rule that Phil asked of the Croods was to leave the bananas but as the irritation of the Croods begins to build and they realize that they are being treated as, well, simpletons, Grug fights back eating the bananas. Well, there was a reason for those bananas, and they are now pounding at the gate.

Either the Croods and Bettermans work together to survive or they might all become bananas!

Cage as Grug is still overprotective, wary of Guy and easily manipulated but such a loveable guy with great intentions. He truly loves his family and would do anything for them, and Cage uses his vocals to bring all of that front and center to this big lug headed character. Keener as Ugga tries to make friends with the Bettermans but something is nagging at her and embraces her daughters desire to want more out of life. Keener is totally the nurturer of this clan and keeps them in check.

Stone as Eep is still strong willed, opinionated, and not about to be told what to do by anyone – even if she has heart thumps over him. I just love Eep and love even more that Stone has given her a strong personality through words (even if she is a little hostile at times) and it is so enjoyable. Reynolds as Guy is clearly heart struck on Eep but does not seem to know how to handle her way of handling things. That does not mean he is not hung up on her but now must decide what home means to him.

Dinklage as Phil is a stone aged hippie trying to find the most natural way to live, the problem is he is a little like Grug without wanting to admit it. Having Guy back in the fold means he can expand his pack and will stop at nothing to make that happen – even manipulating Grug. Mann as Hope is a woman who has issues with the Croods and looks down at their ways instead of trying to understand them. She is about to get a lesson in manners!

Tran as Dawn is just happy to have another girl to talk to because her parents are getting to be to much. Having Eep teach her about the outside world means exploring and deciding what she likes about it all. Clark as Thunk gets to be his usual unusual self when discovering stone age television and Crawford as Sandy has something new and she wants to share.

Leachman as Gran gives one heck of a performance as her story is loud, large and needing to be shared. I laughed hard when that story is told and Leachman gives it her all and deserves to be applauded. She made her mark as Frau Blucher and cemented that mark becoming Gran for the Croods. What a career, what an actress!

Other cast includes Chris Sanders as Belt, James Ryan as Sash, and Gabriel Jack as little Guy.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has just added an amazing film to their library and making it available for us to all experience and re-experience in our own home theaters. There are films of every genre available from scary to drama to family films. For more of what they have to offer please visit www.uphe.com.

MOVIES ANYWHERE gives viewers the ability to download the Movies Anywhere App. With that you can view films by downloading or streaming to your favorite device using a Digital Code. For more information on Movies Anywhere please visit www.MoviesAnywhere.com.

The Bonus Features include Two All New Exclusive Shorts, Family Movie Night: Little Red Bronana Bread, Dear Diary: World’s First Pranks, Deleted Scenes, How to Draw: Caveman Style, Stone Age Snack Attack, Family Album and more!

THE CROODS: A New Age is colorful, hilarious and everything that a family film should have to make it a movie night at home. The Croods are a family we already knew had charming issues and being a cave family is only one of many so having them return for a second installment is everything we could ask for and more.

This film tells a little more of the Guy’s story, how the Croods manage to continue being a loving family, adding the Betterman’s and giving Gran an amazing story as well. There are new creatures and returning creatures that are just as fun and crazy as both families.

Pop the popcorn and prepare for the fun because that is what the THE CROODS: A New Age brings.

In the end – work together or go extinct!

Comments

comments