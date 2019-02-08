Coming to DVD from eOne and 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment is the trio with night time superpowers to save the day with “PJ Masks: Butterfly Brigade.”

Connor, a.k.a. Catboy, Amaya, a.k.a. Owlette, and Greg, a.k.a. Gekko, decide to spend the day at the zoo. Connor wants to see the lions but Maya and Greg convince him to visit the butterfly exhibit first. That’s when the three discover that Luna Girl has taken all the butterflies for her new sidekicks.

Connor is having some trouble with things happening in a weird way. Even his powers are a little out of whack and he doesn’t know why. But after watching footage of the town, they discover that everyone has been affected in some way. There are mysterious happenings and when they see Romeo they know the answers aren’t far behind.

Greg is at home with a case of the sneezes but wants to join Connor and Amaya at the comic books store, especially when a special copy has been taken. The problem is that when Greg becomes Gekko his simple sneezes becomes super sneezes! Gekko realizes Luna Girl is behind the comic book heist and needs to tell Catboy and Owlette before it’s to late.

Amaya wants the gang to go bike riding and Connor is thrilled because he got a new set of wheels for his birthday. Looking out the window they see school buses going by and behind those set of wheels are Ninjalinos. Even worse, Owlette is impressed with the buses are parked outside of the PJ Masks headquarters and Night Ninja lets it be known he is about to take over.

While outside playing at the park, the gang discovers that all the equipment has been taken! It’s time for Owlette, Gekko and Catboy to find out who has taken everything and get it back to the kids who miss having it. At the PJ Masks headquarters they discover that Romeo might have a hand in the mystery. It’s not the missing equipment that Romeo was really after – it’s the trio’s superpowers!

Finally, in class it is time to build rockets and Greg is absolutely thrilled until he sees that there isn’t much left of the props to help build one. Thinking they can all get ideas from the museum, their teacher announces that the field trip is cancelled because of a strange power outage. Well, that means only one thing – Owlette, Gekko and Catboy are about to discover that Romeo has a big box of bad and that isn’t good!

The six episodes include “Catboy and the Butterfly Brigade,” “Clumsy Catboy,” “Gekko’s Stay-at-Home Sneezes,” “Owlette and the Battling Headquarters,” “Owlette of a Kind” and “Gekko and the Mayhem at the Museum.”

For more on PJ Masks you can visit www.pjmasks.com and find them on Facebook @OfficialPJMasks and on Twitter @PJMasksUS.

Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment brings award-winning global product and new entertainment to DVD, Bluray, and Digital HD. Their amazing collection offers fans an opportunity to expand their own home libraries with the best films. To discover what other titles they have go to www.fox.com.

Entertainment One continues to bring amazing home entertainment to fans with their own library of over 40,000 films and television titles and 45,000 music tracks. I mention those numbers because that is so impressive bringing something for everyone. For more of what they have to offer please visit http://entertainmentone.com/home.

What can be said about “PJ Masks” that every two and up child hasn’t already shown in their faces when they sing and dance to the opening song of “PJ Masks.” I have watched my granddaughter riveted by the dynamic trio to the point of having their toys and even masks and capes to fly around fighting household crime!

That is what makes the “PJ Masks” trio so very special! Each have their own special powers to be sure but working together is all they need to be successful. Being young doesn’t mean you can’t do what ever is necessary to help keep their town and the people in it safe.

There are laughs and giggles here for adults to and if you aren’t careful – you may end up cuddled up on the couch with your favorite group of young ones enjoying the adventures as well.

“PJ Masks: Butterfly Brigade” is fun but also filled with the important lessons we want our children to learn. They talk about togetherness, friendship, protecting one another against harm and trying to overcome difficulties. I, for one, am for all of those things being part of my own granddaughters time watching television.

In the end — they go into the night to save the day!

Comments

comments