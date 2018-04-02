Poker terminology: Fun phrases and quotes from the game

Readers of my column know that I have a love of poker, and considering the colorful characters playing the game, it’s not surprising that some wonderful phrases and quips have evolved. Here are a few.
Anna Kournikova — A-K hole cards: looks good, doesn’t win that often.
Big Slick — Another name for A-K in the hole.
Belly Buster — Drawing to an inside straight.
Card Dead — When a player is dealt lousy hands for what feels like forever (it usually isn’t).
Cooler — When an incredibly high hand, e.g., full house, is beaten by a higher hand.
Cutoff — Position at the table immediately to the right of the dealer.
Deadman’s Hand — Wild Bill Hickcock held aces and eights when he was shot in the back and killed by Jack McCall.
Doyle Brunson hand — The poker legend won back-to-back world championship tournaments on the final hand with 10-2 off suit as his hole cards.
Drawing Dead — When a player cannot win, regardless of the remaining cards dealt.
Hijack — Position immediately to the right of the cutoff.
On the Button — The dealer’s position, last to act on the first round and then first to act after that.
Rainbow — A flop with three different suits.
Runner, Runner/Backdoor Draw — Two specific cards needed to make a winning hand.
Slow Roll — Not showing or declaring a winning hand quickly when the betting is over. It’s lousy table etiquette.
Steaming or on Tilt — Playing poorly after a bad beat or a series of consecutive losing hands.
Think long, think wrong — Don’t overthink your hand.
And some worthwhile quotes:
“If, after the first 20 minutes, you don’t know who the sucker at the table is, it’s you.” — David Levien and Brian Koppelman, “Rounders”
“I must complain the cards are ill shuffled till I have a good hand.” — Jonathan Swift
“Last year people won more than $1 billion dollars playing poker. And casinos made $27 billion just by being around those people.” — Samantha Bee.
“The difference between winners and losers in poker is that winners bet most of the time and losers call most of the time.” — Mike Sexton
“There are three ways to play pocket Jacks. All are wrong.”
“If there weren’t luck involved, I would win every time.” — Phil Helmuth.
Enjoy!
Thanks to QuoteGarden, Pinterest and Brainy Quote for some of the above quotes.