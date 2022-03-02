The world is on the verge of extinction as a plant virus rages through Earth bringing down the ability to breath. Scientists have found something living in the earth that might have the answers to saving Earth or starting again on another world.

But there is something strange in the sphere that is suppose to save them!

PROJECT GEMINI

We have copies for giveaway, all you have to do it email hellomoviemaven@aol.com with GEMINI in the subject line along with your name and address (that is important for us to send winnings).

Comments

comments