RAISE 4 THE BRAVE ONLINE CAMPAIGN TARGETS VETERAN WELLNESS DURING MAY; MONTH OF MENTAL HEALTH

Healing Wave Aquatics (formerly Wave Academy) is continuing to serve veterans through the twin challenges of having Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and living with the uncertainty of the global pandemic. Due to COVID-19, statistics have shown veterans with PTSD experience amplified symptoms of depression and isolation. Healing Wave Aquatics recognizes the disparities our veterans endure in order to receive appropriate mental health resources. Healing Wave Aquatics is commemorating Mental Health Awareness Month, with the RAISE 4 THE BRAVE online fundraising campaign. This campaign is hosted by Healing Wave Aquatics, a non-profit organization that provides trauma-informed therapy to active-duty military, veterans, and caregivers who have PTSD.

Healing Wave Aquatics’ fundraising goal of $25,000 will provide funding for 125 sessions of our healing warm water aquatic therapy program. It is our goal to secure funds for our at-risk, low-income, vulnerable veterans, active-duty members, and their caregivers through our R4TB campaign. The Healing Wave Aquatics therapeutic program has demonstrated through success stories relieving veteran’s PTSD symptoms and promoting family wellness, as well as resilience.



To see our program in action click here. To speak with a client, contact Elizabeth Berg, Executive Director.



Healing Wave Aquatics research-backed program provides eight one hour sessions of warm water therapy with a certified practitioner. Healing Wave Aquatics is the only non-profit in the nation that is dedicated to healing veterans, active-duty military, and their caregivers. The recipients of our program have reported an average 20% decrease in symptoms stemming from their PTSD.

Donate today

