On Blu-ray, DVD and digital from directors Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Disney Home Entertainment comes “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) are still hanging out as the best of friends. Still part of the Litwak’s Family Fun Center and Arcade, they are happy with how their lives have changed since their last adventure.

Well, at least Ralph is happy as Vanellope is looking for something exciting to break up the routine. Her bff decides it is up to him to make that happen and adds a bonus track to her race. She is thrilled but the player of the game isn’t able to control things and the steering wheel becomes broken in the real world.

Mr. Litwak (Ed O’Neill) knows that the maker of the game Sugar Rush has been out of business for some time and discovers that a replacement wheel is to expensive. That’s when Ralph and Vanellope decide that they are going to get one themselves in a place called the Internet. Going to eBay they place a wild bid on the wheel and now have to come up with the money!

Trying ways to get the cash, it is Ralph and when he becomes a viral sensation, they also learn the dark side of the internet. When things go wrong, Vanellope gets very upset at Ralph and all video game breaks loose. When a virus is unleashed, Ralph knows he has to make everything right AND still get the wheel to help his best friend.

Things in the game world is about to change!

Reilly reprises his vocal role as the animated and loveable Wreck-It Ralph. In this adventure he is happy with how things have been going but when Vanellope needs something more – her friend provides it. Even when things go a little wackadoodle Ralph wants to make it right for his friend and their next adventure begins.

Silverman as Vanellope loves her friendship with Ralph and isn’t surprised that he would want to add something fun to her life. Their adventure together takes them into the internet and a whole new group of characters and all because her friend Ralph wants to save her game Sugar Rush. These two were destine to be friends no matter what happens.

Other cast include: Gal Gadot as Shank, Taraji P. Henson as Yesss, Jack McBrayer as Felix, Jane Lynch as Calhoun, Alan Tudyk as KnowsMore, Alfred Molina as Double Dan, Bill Hader as J.P. Spamley and John DiMaggio as Arthur.

The Blu-ray and DVD contain the bonus extras of “Deleted Scenes,” “How We Broke the Internet – Go Behind the Scenes at Disney Animation Studios” and discover how they made the Internet come alive on screen, “Easter Eggs” and more!

Also the digital code can be used with the Movies Anywhere App meaning families can watch the film just about anywhere on their computer, smartphone, TV and tablet.

Watching the friendship of Ralph and Vanellope was entertaining in 2012 and it is just as entertaining in 2019. Ralph is the loveable big guy who is completely misunderstood and only wants what’s best for his friends – especially his B.F.F. Vanellope. He wants her happy and would do anything to make that happen. Now there is a good friend!

And that’s what the pair has together (even when they sometimes don’t see eye to eye), a friendship that is so full of caring and fun that it’s hard not to watch every single second with a bit of a grin. I have to admit that having the Disney Princess’ in the film sure does bring a lot of fun and watching Vanellope give them a make-over is pure classic fun.

Basically, this is good animated fun for the entire family and with all the rainy days it’s a great chance to cuddle up together with a Ralph size popcorn and enjoy!

In the end — they are best friends no matter what!

