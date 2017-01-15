Restaurant week’s best lunches

Beginning Jan. 15 and running through Jan. 22, more than 180 restaurants throughout the county will be serving three-course, prix-fixe dinners ranging from $20 – $50 and two-course lunches for $10, $15 or $20 per person. Here are my lunch recommendations.

$10 – Spice and Rice

In the $10 category, a personal long time favorite is Spice and Rice in La Jolla. My in-house editor joined me, and we had fun sharing the two-course lunch. Our outstanding Thai salad and Golden Moon appetizer was followed by green curry chicken and a hot basil shrimp dish. We treated ourselves to their very own craft Spice and Rice beer, home-brewed by the chef, as well as, homemade mango ice cream (both extra).

$15 – Bali Hai

For $15, you can’t beat the deal at the iconic Bali Hai on Shelter Island. Family owned for more than 60 years, it’s been a constant in San Diego’s restaurant scene. Once again, sharing was in the cards; perfectly prepared spring rolls and a salad with macadamia nuts, goat cheese, seasonal berries and a sensational vinaigrette were our “pupus” selections. Our two entrees were a macadamia-nut crusted grilled fish with pineapple mango chutney and an outstanding albacore poke bowl. Great food, plus a super view. Go!

$20 – The Lot

The Lot, in La Jolla, a trendy restaurant/upscale movie theater combination is my $20 choice. Its motto is “Where the neighborhood plays.” I loved the grilled street corn appetizer and chose the crackling chicken sandwich for my entree. Hint: Go on a Wednesday and recline in luxurious leather seats and watch a movie for only $10. There is also a Liberty Station location.

Commemorating the Girl Scouts 100 year anniversary in San Diego, creative chefs are incorporating Girl Scout cookies into the menus. For more information and to make reservations, logon to www.SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com.

