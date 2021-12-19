Jeri Jacquin

Coming to 4K Ultra HD, Bluray, DVD and Digital from directors Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine and Octavio E. Rodriguez along with 20th Century Home Entertainment comes the technological friendship even when RON’S GONE WRONG.

Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer) is a young man who is finding middle school a big challenging. All the friends he had in elementary school seem to have gone on with their lives because of technology. Each of them has technology friends called B-Bots who get to know everything about their young users and allow them a wider scope of social media. Created by CEO Marc Weidell (Justice Smith), there is an algorithm in every B-Bot to make them buddies with humans.

Everyone has one, except for Barney who hopes he will get one for his birthday. Dad Graham (Ed Helms) who sells novelties online and Grandma Donka (Olivia Colman) try to give Barney a party hoping he will invite his school friends. When they realize that is not going to happen and what Barney really wanted for his day – Dad and grandma kick into gear – well, sort of.

Speeding across town to the Bubble store where the B-Bots are sold, it is a little side deal that has Barney waking up to a new friend. Thinking this is the best thing ever, it takes only a bit of time before its clear that something is wrong with this particular B-Bot. Taking him back and knowing what will happen, Barney decides he will teach everything his B-Bot, now named Ron (Zak Galifianakis) will need to know.

An amazing friendship begins between Barney and Ron, but it does not stop childhood friend Rich (Ricardo Hurtado) gets into it with Ron. Now a social media fire storm. CEO Marc wonders what is happening and while he is not looking, maniacal Andrew (Rob Delaney) tries to take his company and goes looking for Ron and Barney. Trying to get away, Barney runs into Savannah (Kylie Cantrall) making her promise not to tell that he is running with his B-Bot friend.

The chase is on, and old friends decide its time to reacquaint themselves with Barney and the very interesting and very loveable Ron. Coming together, Barney, Ron, Savannah, Marc, Rich, Dad, Grandma and Ava (Ava Morse) take on the Bubble to find Ron. There comes a moment when Barney must make a decision about what friendship really means to him.

Grazer who voices Barney is delightful and gives so much understanding to situations that he knows can not be easily fixed. He misses his friends, mother and a father who is trying to do what is best for his family. Once he meets Ron, he has someone to teach and care for – even if Ron is very different from the other B-Bots. Grazer lends his voice to a friendship that is endearing and that means everything.

Galifianakis voicing Ron is so sweet, naïve, full of wonder, hilarious and it is worth every smile watching him learn all that is learnable in Barney’s world. Giving everyone who watches a journey through Ron’s world, and it is Galifianakis who shows us what friendship means to this little B-Bot.

Helms as Graham is a Dad who is trying to provide for his family and forgets that sometime providing means missing things. Ron does not make his feelings clear and when Dad figures it out, he starts to question how to make it better for his boy. Colman as Donka is a grandma who loves her family, loves the history of her family and taking care of both Graham and Barney. She is also amazing at fixing the weirdest things in such a way that it always works out, but that’s what grandma’s do right?

Smith as Weidell just wanted to create a friend for kids but when he sees that someone is taking advantage of it, he sides with Barney and Ron. It is amazing that Weidell does not see dollar signs but instead sees the power of friendship. Delaney as Andrew wants everything Weidell has, including the CEO position and the potential to make billions.

Cantrall as Savannah was once best friends with Barney but with the introduction of B-Bots, she has become a social media butterfly. She sees what Barney goes through but it to busy with her own life to care about a friendship, until she experiences the other side with Barney. Hurtado as Rich is also a social media kid influencer who records everything, that is everything but the bullying he does to Graham. The saddest part is he was also once Barney’s best friend.

Other cast include Marcus Scribner as Alex, Cullen McCarthy as Noah, Thomas Barbusca as Jayden, Liam Payne as Bob, Ruby Wax as Ms. Hartley and Flula Borg as Sarah.

Twentieth Century Home Entertainment brings award-winning global product and new entertainment to DVD, Bluray, and Digital HD. There amazing collection offers fans an opportunity to expand their own home libraries with the best films. To discover what other titles they have please visit www.fox.com.

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment continues to bring quality programming to kids and kids at heart. Home of the most beloved animated features including SNOW WHITE, PINOCCHIO and SLEEPING BEAUTY to name a few is what keeps families coming back for more. To see what is currently available to add to your own family library please visit. www.movies.disney.com for their At Home titles!

Bonus Features include A Boy and His B*Bot: When Jack Met Zach – Zach Galifianakis and Jack Dylan Grazer, the voices behind Ron and Barney, sit down to chat about a fun assortment of topics. From social media to skateboarding, the two actors from two very different generations tell us all about when Jack met Zach. Making Ron Right – Join cast and crew behind the scenes as they reveal the skill, dedication and friendship it took to bring this film to life. From writing the script to the voice-over booth, Locksmith’s artisans’ detail how they made Ron right. “Sunshine” Music Video – Song from the motion picture Ron’s Gone Wrong, performed by Liam Payne.

RON’S GONE WRONG is a delightful film that comes out at a time where that is so wonderful. The film introduces us to friendship based on technology and to remind us of how cool it is to put it aside occasionally and get out into the real world. Barney wants a B-Bot so badly but quickly learns the responsibility.

It is not just the responsibility of a B-Bot but in teaching Ron what friendship means, how it is interpreted by an innocent and what the word ‘literally’ means. Because, literally, Ron takes Barney at his word and there are consequences to the 6 ft. of friendship rule. That being said, there are so many lessons here for kids and my granddaughter’s eye lit up every time the characters talked about things she was learning herself.

Now THAT, is something simply wonderful for us all.

In the end – it is time to get your bot on!

Comments

comments