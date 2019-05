“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” hits theaters May 17, but we have tickets to an advanced screening just fo you!

Super-Assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin’s guild, and with a $14 million price tag on his head — he is the target of hit men and women everywhere.

You can see it at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14 at AMC Mission Valley.

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR PASSES!

