Coming to theatres from director Vibeke Muasya, writer Siobhan Fallon Hogan and Vertical Entertainment is the sadness of a son being RUSHED.

The O’Brien’s are an Irish Catholic family living in Upstate New York. Jim (Robert Patrick) is a hard-working husband and father leaving the chaotic homelife in the capable hands of wife Barbara (Siobhan Fallon Hogan). Older son Jimmy (Jay Jay Warren), daughters Kelly (Lily Rosenthal) and Ciara (Ellie Frankel) are always on the move.

Jimmy and friend Vergil (Justin Linville) are getting ready to pledge to a fraternity and mom Barbara wants to make sure he puts his best foot forward. Promising to call later if he is accepted, she sleeps by her phone to the amusement of Jim who is secretly thrilled for his son.

At the fraternity, Jimmy and Vergil are subjected to different levels of humiliation by president Steven Croission (Jake Weary). Jimmy begins to become agitated with the whole process, but the alcohol is still being pushed. When it gets to him, Croission puts the pledge into a chair but Vergil notices something is wrong.

By the end of the evening, Jimmy is in the hospital and the O’Brien family are devastated. It is Barbara who is not about to let the fraternity get away with hurting her son. Even Jim sees that his wife needs to investigate the events further in her own way until it all comes to a frightening conclusion and a twist that is shocking.

Hogan as Barbara is a woman who lives a life of family and faith. Both of those are being tested at the same time and the anger of what the fraternity did to her son leads her on a journey of listening to other mothers carrying the same pain. Hogan takes on the pain by finding others who have dealt with similar circumstances and the walls put in front of them to get justice.

Patrick as Jim is a hard-working dad who is proud of his family and son. When their world falls apart, he is the one to reach out to those who could help Barbara on her journey to help others. Strong for his family, he tries everything to help but knows that Barbara has to do things her own way to find peace.

Warren as Jimmy wanted so much to pledge a fraternity but realizes quickly that this is not what he signed up for. Pushed further and further to do more is what led him to the chair. Linville as friend Vergil also wanted to pledge and saw the same difficulties as Jimmy and he knows the truth.

Weary as Steven is a kid who has taken his role as president of a fraternity a bit too far. Absolute power corrupts absolutely, and the character of Steven proves that from the pledging and beyond.

Other cast include Rusty Schwimmer as Joan, Peter Hogan as Vinny, Sean Cullen as Mr. Donohue, Peri Gilpin as Mrs. Donohue, Sinead Hogan as Jessie, Jordan Lage as the Senator, Fat Nick as Chezno, Jared Sandler as DZL, Ben Rosenthal as Tucker and Austin Patrick as Alexis.

Vertical Entertainment is a global independent distributor that offers a unique wealth of experience minus the studio costs. They have won a Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Actress for Molly Shannon’s role in OTHER PEOPLE and the film won a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Film Limited Release, Best International Film for Babak Anvari’s UNDER THE SHADOW, a BAFTA and three Independent British Independent Film Awards as well.

“I wrote the film because as a mother of three, I understand that Hell hath no fury like a mother scorned. After I completed the script, I sent it to Zentropa Films as I have worked as an actress with Lars Von Trier for over 25 years in his films, DANCER IN THE DARK, DOGVILLE and THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT. They immediately called me and agreed to co-produce the film which was fantastic. I am thrilled to have the film with Vertical Entertainment domestically and Octane Entertainment internationally,” said writer, producer and star Siobhan Fallon Hogan.

Hogan has taken on the challenge of telling the story that anyone can research on the internet and that is deaths due to hazing. Since 2000, there have been 50 deaths due to hazing with alcohol being one of the main factors. Of course, parents do not send their kids to college to die because of hazing which is where the pain exists.

The story is taken even further as Hogan decides that doing nothing is unacceptable. She cannot let her son rest without those who need to be accountable are held accountable. That is absolutely what I would expect from a mom like Barbara because I know it is absolutely what I would do. That being said, the ending is shocking!

RUSHED is a story of family, love, pain and the hopes that can turn so quickly are what fill every moment of the film. The pain that the O’Brien family endures is not just that of Barbara but Jim and the other children who are also trying to find their way through the heartache they never knew existed.

In the end – she will fight for her family!

