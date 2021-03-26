Calling all sleuths! Shout! Kids will bring the exciting, family-friendly animated tale Sherlock Holmes and the Great Escape to DVD and digital platforms on March 23. In this fun twist on a Sherlock Holmes tale, the main characters are animals, with Holmes as a dog, and Watson as a cat!



In the late 19th century, Mack, a heroic outlaw who stole from the rich to give to the poor, was loved and respected by the people. When the world’s greatest dog-tective, Sherlock Holmes, assisted in catching Mack, the people were angry with him for arresting their hero! But four years later, Mack has escaped from prison. While Sherlock is on the case to recapture Mack, he discovers the heartbreaking reason behind the outlaw’s escape, and decides to let him fulfill his final wish before Mack’s voluntary surrender to the police. However, everyone’s plans change when Mack’s daughter is kidnapped. Sherlock must employ all his wits if he is to rescue Mack’s daughter and save the day.

