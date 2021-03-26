Jeri Jacquin

Currently on DVD from directors Toe Yuen, Matthew Chow and Shout Factory Kids is the wonderful story of heroes in fur with SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE GREAT ESCAPE.

It is England in the 19th Century and Sherlock Holmes is a little different than we are use to seeing him. In this world of animal crime, only Holmes can be counted on to find the answers.

Holmes and companion Dr. Watson are visiting an orphanage and they learn there is a mysterious benefactor that is keeping them afloat. The children asked Holmes to reunite the young girl Katy with her father who has been missing for some time. In the process, he catches infamous Mack in front of his daughter and not many are happy about it.

Holmes is devastated about seeing Katy so sad, so he goes to prison to speak with Mack and learn the true story of this master criminal. As Katy grows, she begins a relationship with her father that makes her as happy as it can for their separation.

One day Mack receives a letter that upsets him, and Holmes discovers that the prisoner has escaped! Detectives Gordon Gorilla Riller and Carlson Fox try to keep up with Holmes in the investigation, but the escape is not the only thing they will have to deal with. Also escaping prison is Scarface who is upset with Mack and has a score he wants to settle!

Holmes has so much to unravel, and he is just the canine to do it!

Other characters include Alice, Little Rabbit, and Skinny Monkey.

SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE GREAT ESCAPE is a wonderful family film that is colorful in its telling, the characters are delightful, and the story is filled with fun. All of that would be enough but added to it is Holmes’ way of explaining his deductions that are smart and easy for everyone to follow (and a few are even very funny).

The animation is absolute genius filled with the color and vibrancy that will keep viewers focused and delighted at the same time. The story if one of family, loyalty, friendship and a few broken rules along the way and bicycle thievery. Well, what do you expect from a great mystery solver like Sherlock Holmes!

In the end – Holmes is about to solve an emotional crime!

