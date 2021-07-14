Jeri Jacquin

Returning to 4K Ultra HD and Bluray this week from writer/director Guy Ritchie and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment comes the plan to SNATCH.

Franky “Four-Fingers” (Benicio del Toro) is told by Cousin Avi (Dennis Farina) to go see Doug “the Head” (Mike Reid) about an 86-carat diamond that has been conveniently stolen. Franky goes to see Boris “The Blade” (Rade Serbedzija) to pack some heat but an interesting phone calls brings up another twist and a big favor.

Turkish (Jason Stratham) smooth talks Brick Top (Alan Ford) into putting his boxer “Gorgeous George” (Adam Fogerty) up for a fight. Tommy (Stephen Graham) and George take on a favor for Turkish that leads to a knuckle boxing in the streets with Mickey O’Neil (Brad Pitt) which adds to twist in favors. When that favor goes wrong, Furious and Brick Top decide they are going to take matters into their own hands.

Boris looks for Franky, Brick Top looks for Sol (Lennie James), Vinny (Robbie Gee), Tyrone (Ade) and Yardie “Bad Boy” (Goldie)! Avi hires “Bullet-Tooth” (Vinnie Jones) to find Franky but they take Boris who is being followed by Sol, Vinny, and Tyrone. The only way to fix things is for Mickey to fight again and that twists up things but the next morning brings a dog walk and a discovery of more than anyone can imagine.

Confused yet?

The cast has to be kept together because there is no way I can describe the amazing performances one by one. Del Toro starts the film and as each cast member comes in, they put their stamp on HARD to the film. Of course, I adore Pitt in the film as O’Neil throwing Stratham into the mixer along with James makes a strong Irish drink with shakes of Serbedzija, Fogerty, Graham, Gee, Ade, Goldie and Jones.

The cinematography also makes these gentlemen look amazing in everything that they do giving SNATCH its look and feel. Trust me when I say that all of this makes the story important. Yes, I just love this film in all its form and function.

Other cast include Velibor Topic as The Russian, Sam Douglas as Rosebud, Ewen Bremner as Mullet, Andy Beckwith as Errol, Dave Legeno as John, William Beck as Neil, Sorcha Cusack as Mrs. O’Neill, Jason Flemyng as Darren, Jason Buckham as Gary, Mickey Cantwell as Liam, Teena Collins as Susi, Nicola Collins as Alex, Andy Beckwith as Errol and William Beck as Neil.

The Bonus Material includes: Newly Remastered in 4K Resolution from the Original Camera Negative, All New Dolby Tracks, Theatrical Trailer, Director and Producer Commentary, Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary, “Making Snatch” Featurette, Storyboard Comparisons, Video Photo Gallery and more!

SNATCH is ridiculously smart and very funny with a story that keeps the action going and a cast that makes it all look so seamless. I happen to like films with this kind of humor, and it might be considered dark humor, but it still makes me laugh no matter what category it falls under.

This is a cast that puts their all into it with Ritchie at the helm guiding the mayhem. It is like my messy desk, and someone comes along and tries to clean it up and I scream, “don’t tough that, I know where everything is” – that’s Ritchie. Yes, I’m using a lot of analogies here because, dang it, this is a treasure chest of fights, sparklies, gangsters, getaways and a dog. Seriously, who could ask for more!

SNATCH has become a fan favorite and found cult status among those who enjoy a film that never lets its secrets out which is why this review is kind of vague. Released in 2000, This film has held up and is just as fresh to watch today as the day it found its way into theatres.

In the end – they are stealin’ stones and breakin’ bones!

