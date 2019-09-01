Summer’s over but the fun doesn’t have to be

It’s that time year when the tourists are gone, school is in full swing, the weather is perfect, and there is a lot going on in San Diego.

Founder’s Day in Old Town

Old Town celebrates its 250th anniversary on September 14 & 15. This free event marks the year, 1769, that “Alta California” was first settled with a mission and a fort. The observance includes activities and historic games. Old Town San Diego State Historic Park is in the center of Old Town where several original adobe buildings still stand. The central plaza is home to shops, restaurants, a historic cemetery, and the Old Town Theater (CygnetTheatre.com). There are free walking tours every day at 11 AM and 2 PM. For more information, logon to www.OldTownSanDiego.org.

Location, Location, Location

The state legislature declared surfing as California’s official sport and September 20 is California Surfing Day. According to Beaches.com, the best surf spots in the San Diego area are:

La Jolla Shores

Scripps Pier, La Jolla

Blacks Beach, La Jolla

Del Mar City Beach

Beacon’s, Encinitas

Grandview, Encinitas

Oceanside Pier

Cardiff Reef, Solana Beach



San Diego’s Jewel

Think you know everything about Balboa Park? Probably not. It covers 1,200-acres and is nearly twice the size as New York’s iconic Central Park. The new California Now podcast, A Perfect Day in Balboa Park, features the park’s Goodwill Ambassador, Jennifer Davis. She points out family friendly locations, Instagram perfect settings, restaurants, and unique museums. Download the app or logon to www.BalboaPark.org.

San Diego Restaurant Week

My favorite citywide event, San Diego Restaurant Week, takes place from September 22- 29. It provides an opportunity to dine at almost 200 restaurants throughout the city and county. Dining spots will be serving two-course prix-fixe lunches for $10 – $25 per person and three-course prix-fixe dinners ranging from $20- $60. There’s a new twist. It’s now “Restaurant Week Your Way.” Diners can mix and match drinks, appetizers, entrees, and dessert; design your own menu. My suggestion is to make reservations. Go to www.SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com for information and a list of participating restaurants.

Let’s go!

