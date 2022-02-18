Jeri Jacquin

Coming to theatres and Digital from writer/director Ted Stone and Neon is the unnerving story of a man who would becoming known as TED K.

Ted Kaczynski (Sharlto Copley) was born and raised in Chicago in the early 40’s becoming clear in his early years that he was gifted in mathematics. Graduating high school at the age of 16, he would attend Harvard University receiving a degree in mathematics and even became aa assistant professor for a brief time.

In 1971, with the help of his older brother David, Ted would build a small cabin in the woods of Montana living without electricity or running water. There he spent his time in the woods but easily became agitated when people, machinery or outsiders in general came to close to him.

When the outside world encroaches and he has had enough, Ted decides it is time to take action. Believing he is right in the actions he has taken; Ted also records his thoughts, explanations and reasons step by step. He begins his path to destruction starting with a mail package bomb and continuing on to more intense explosives.

Reaching out to brother David and his mother to talk only frustrates Ted sending him on an emotional spiral. Adding to that more intrusion from the outside world he begins to write a list of what he sees as problems.

Believing that here is no more peace in his life, Ted begins a grander plan that rocks the world who cannot begin to understand the man that will be known as the Unabomber.

Copley as Ted is disturbing in his portrayal of a man who lived a quiet life until the world came crashing in around him. Having enough of it all and believing the only way to make a difference is to be louder than the noise around him, Copley is remarkable in his performance as a man bent on destruction. Even the process of changing his characters appearance was so interesting until I jumped back in horror at the steps taken.

This is not an easy role because the portrayal is so dark and complex. If he had been left alone, one has to wonder if he would have simply led his life on the land or would his actions still have come to pass. Copley does not attempt to answer this question but instead give the performance of a man who could not be changed. A strong performance from this actor who still has my hope for DISTRICT 10.

Other cast include Drew Powell as Tom, Travis Bruyer as Ranger Jones, Wayne Pyle as Psychiatrist Gary Dryce, Tahmus Rounds as tommy Sauerkraut, Amber Mason as Becky, Sal Rendino as Gilbert, Christian Calloway as Tommy, Megan Folsom as Mrs. Hill, Daniel Knight as Bob, and Keith Barber as F.B.I. Agent White.

Neon is a film production company that is best known for such films as I, TONYA and one of the most incredible Oscar winning film PARASITE. With a total of 12 Academy Award nominations, Neon appeals to audiences that are looking for in-your-face storytelling.

TED K is the film based on the eccentric dairies and writings to Ted Kaczynski. From 1978 to 1995, bombs were sent all over the country. The FBI could never know where the next bomb would go off and Ted played games leaving false clues making it more difficult to find him. It would be his own brother that would suspect him.

His manifesto Industrial Society and Its Future was printed by The Washington Post saying he believed, “The Industrial Revolution and its consequences have been a disaster for the human race. Arrested in 1996, he was convicted to eight life sentences without the possibility of parole. Ted Kaczynski spent seventeen years terrorizing with every step he took and every fiber of his being.

Director Stone had the difficult job of taking the written words of Ted Kaczynski and putting it on the screen giving it authenticity and believability. This is two hours of a life that did so much damage in 17 years. Yet, Stone has done just that, brought an inside look at a man who believed justified in everything he did.

TED K has been nominated for Directors Debuts Competition for director Tony Stone at Camerimage, Best Feature at Fantasy Filmfest and Best Film for Tony Stone at the Stockholm Film Festival.

In the end – it started with wanting peace.

