Jeri Jacquin

Currently on Bluray from director Jimmy Giannopoulous and Screen Media is the story of a young man dealing with family, friends and THE BIRTHDAY CAKE.

Gio (Shiloh Fernandez) has been dealing with a lot for years and being watched by Father Kelly (Ewan McGregor). Since the death of his father, mom Sofia (Lorraine Bracco) makes a birthday cake in remembrance. On the night the family gets together at Uncle Angelo’s (Val Kilmer), Gio is trying to get out of the house to get to Cousin Leo (Emory Cohen). Every step he takes becomes a problem.

All he wants to do is get to the family gathering but he meets up with the police in the form of Agent Pete (Jake Weary) and Eagle (Aldis Hodge), guns, drugs and people who out to get their own. Making it to his uncle’s house, he is greeted by family with Vito (Vincent Pastore), Uncle Carmine (James Gandolfini), Uncle Tony (Nick Vallelonga), and cop Uncle Ricardo (William Fichtner).

His family pushes for Gio to tell them where Leo is because things have gotten worse by the minute. It is what comes next that sets in motion

Fernandez as Gio is a young man who is living a dangerous life without ever having lifted a finger. Surrounded by people who want revenge for any number of things, his night is spent running from event to event. Fernandez starts out as a young man trying to find his place in the midst of madness only to discover that he not either controls the madness or succumbs to it.

Bracco as Sofia has her own idea of how to deal with the grief of her husband’s death and it is good to see her again. Kilmer as Uncle Angelo is a bright spot on the screen of darkness. Fichtner as Uncle Ricardo is a cop who has an idea of his own about how things should be run and the consequences if you get in his way, well done.

McGregor as Father Kelly is in the beginning of the film and narrates in his own way, Gio’s harrowing journey.

THE BIRTHDAY CAKE is a film about the end of some traditions and the take over of a way of life for a family. Seeing it all come apart is Gio and Fernandez gives his character a combination of fear, the shakes, wanting to be away from ‘family’ and the waning traditions.

Kilmer is amazing as Uncle Angelo and even if his voice is not what we have come to expect, it is the look on his face as the story unfolds that is everything. It is also a chance to see James Gandolfini once again and Lorraine Brocco but it is Fernandez that carries the film from start to finish.

In the end – revenge never tasted so sweet!

