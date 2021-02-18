EVERYONE’S FAVORITE PREHISTORIC FAMILY IS BACK AND HERE TO STAY WITH A STAR-STUDDED CAST, TWO ALL-NEW EXCLUSIVE ANIMATED SHORTS, A HILARIOUS GAG REEL, DELETED SCENES, AND MORE!

DreamWorks Animation presents THE CROODS: A NEW AGE, a colorful story, brimming with heart and hilarious moments, that is guaranteed repeat viewing for the whole family. Join Grug, Eep, Guy and the rest of the Croods as they face off against the more-evolved Bettermans, releasing on Digital February 9, 2021 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray™ and DVD February 23, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Keep the adventure going with THE CROODS: A NEW AGE and go beyond the film with two exclusive animated shorts, a gag reel, deleted scenes and activities the whole family can enjoy together, this fun and entertaining adventure is the must-own family movie of the new year!

Join the animated family comedy adventure of the year that is brought to life with a star-studded cast, including Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy, Deadpool), Emma Stone (La La Land, The Amazing Spider-Man), Nicolas Cage (Face/Off), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: Episode VIII) and Leslie Mann (Blocked, Knocked Up). THE CROODS: A NEW AGE is directed by Joel Crawford (Trolls Holiday) and produced by Mark Swift (Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, Captain Underpants, Penguins of Madagascar).

The first prehistoric family is ready for another rocking adventure! The Croods have survived fanged beasts, natural disasters, and even young love, but now they must face their biggest challenge yet: another family! In search of a new home, the Croods discover a walled-in paradise created by the sophisticated Betterman family (emphasis on the “better”). As they try to coexist, the differences between the two families escalate into a full-blown feud, but when a new threat forces both families to embark on an epic adventure, they must all learn to work together…or they’ll all go extinct!

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd, BLU-RAYTM, DVD and digital:

DEAR DIARY: WORLD’S FIRST PRANKS – In this exclusive original short film, Eep reveals how a comical accident led her and Dawn to discover the joys of tricking their families and set about performing “the world’s first pranks”

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: LITTLE RED BRONANA BREAD – In another exclusive original short, join the Croods as they settle down for a very prehistoric family movie night experience. With shadowy figures around every corner, Eep must keep Gran and her delicious Bronana Bread safe from punch monkeys.

GAG REEL

TO: GERARD – In this original DreamWorks animated short, an elderly man brightens the day of a little girl through magic.

DELETED SCENES

THE CROODS’ FAMILY ALBUM – Meet the actors who portray the Croods and their new cast members, the Bettermans. What makes them tick, how do they resemble their characters and what lessons have they learned from making the film.

THE EVOLUTION OF… – In this fun making of, we hear from the filmmakers and stars of THE CROODS: A NEW AGE about the evolution of the Croods franchise.

HOW TO DRAW: CAVEMAN STYLE – Join one of DreamWorks talented illustrators inside the cave as they demonstrate how to draw our favorite characters.

FAMILEAF ALBUM – Inspired by the prehistoric family album given to guy by the Betterman’s, we create a fun video showing you how to make your own using real leaves or green construction paper for pages and string (or even dental floss!) to hold it all together.

STONE AGE ATTACK – A three-part featurette highlighting fun, easy to make recipes that kids and parents can make together.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR JOEL CRAWFORD, PRODUCER MARK SWIFT, HEAD OF STORY JANUEL MERCADO AND EDITOR JIM RYAN

THE CROODS: A NEW AGE will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM, DVD and Digital.

4K Ultra HD is the ultimate movie watching experience. 4K Ultra HD features the combination of 4K resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience.

Blu-rayTM unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

MOVIES ANYWHERE is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-rayTM and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. MOVIES ANYWHERE is only available in the United States. For more information, visit https://moviesanywhere.com.

