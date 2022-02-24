Jeri Jacquin

Coming to theatres and On Demand from director Phillip Noyce and Vertical is the terror of a mother that turns into THE DESPERATE HOUR.

Amy Carr (Naomi Watts) is the mother of Noah (Colton Gobbo) and young daughter Emily (Sierra Maltby). Recently widowed, she is trying to bring some kind of normal to the family making sure they engage back in their regular schedule.

But, there is a disconnect between Amy and son Noah who continues to be withdrawn from his mother. Getting the kids off to school, he is the one who drags his heels. Feeling she should just leave it be rather than argue with him, Amy suits up and heads out for a run that takes her miles out into the forest.

The peace and quiet seems to be hard to get as work calls and her mother calling keep interrupting her run. One call she could have never expected was that there is a lockdown of schools in town. Amy begins calling who ever she can to find out what is happening. Reaching Emily’s class, she knows that her daughter is safe.

Reaching Noah’s school becomes difficult and it becomes clear that what is happening is at the high school. There is a shooter and the more and more she investigates, the more panic stricken she becomes. Five miles out, she starts back but being in the middle of the woods she has shoddy service.

Each call brings worse news as there is still an active shooter at the school and Amy has no idea where Noah is.

No one will stop her until she has the answers!

Watts as Amy is a woman trying to keep her family together since the death of her husband. It is son Noah that is hardest to reach as he has become withdrawn. Trying not to rock the boat to much, she is careful in the way she tries to reach out. When the nightmare parents never want to experience happens, Watts turns on a powerful performance of a mother who would do anything for her children. Her terror is as palpable as her will to find answers when those in charge try to keep her character at bay.

Gobbo as Noah is a young man dep within his emotions and no where to put them all. His relationship mom Amy is a difficult one as the separation between them grows in silence. He also has the challenging role to bring across that pain and the fear that will soon follow.

Vertical Entertainment is a global independent distributor that offers a unique wealth of experience minus the studio costs. They have won a Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Actress for Molly Shannon’s role in OTHER PEOPLE and the film won a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Film Limited Release, Best International Film for Babak Anvari’s UNDER THE SHADOW, a BAFTA and three Independent British Independent Film Awards as well.

THE DESPERATE HOUR is a film that brings out the worst in humanity and the parents who try to protect their children from it. Amy is trying to find peace in the world that she is left to deal with and running gives her those moments. On this particular day, running takes her farther and farther away from being able to do anything about what is about to happen in their town.

It is Watts who carries the film from start to finish doing everything humanly possible in an impossible situation. Technology is sketchy and the character of Amy reaches into her bag on Mom tricks to be able to not only find out what has happened to her children but how to help put a stop to it all.

The emotions of shock, anger, desperation and fear are all wrapped up in every decision this character makes. Time is not on her side and neither is the distance.

In the end – time is running out!

