Currently on Bluray from Time Life comes a few of the most memorable moments with CMA AWARDS LIVE GREATEST MOMENTS: 2008-2015.

The Country Music Association is also known as the CMA Awards and is televised to present awards to artists in country music for their achievements to the industry. First presented in 1967 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, a year later it became a televised event. In 1968 the event took place at the Grand Ole Opry and continued until 2004 at the new Grand Ole Opry House. Changing locations a few times since then hasn’t changed the excitement of such a big award evening.

That’s why it is so amazing that Time Life continues to put together special moments from those events and in this Bluray it is the years 2008-2015!

In 2008, the CMA’s where held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with performances by such artists as Miranda Lambert ‘More Like Her’, Brooks & Dunne singing ‘Cowgirls Don’t Cry’ featuring Reba McEntire, and Trace Adkins with ‘You’re Gonna Miss This’.

Not to be outdone, the following year, the 2009 CMA’s brought the performances of Lady A with ‘Need You Now’ which is still played in rotation today. Bringing in her own brand of sass and country, Taylor Swift sings ‘Fifteen’ and the iconic Reba McEntire lets us all know that we should ‘Consider Me Gone’.

The 44th Annual CMA’s in 2010 brings an amazing trio of a performance but first, Zac Brown featuing Alan Jackson sing ‘As She’s Walking Away’ and Jason Aldean and Kelly Clarkson pair up for ‘Don’t You Wanna Stay’. A stellar performance with the triple threat singing ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ brings Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow and the queen of country music herself, Loretta Lynn to the stage.

2011 brings it’s own brand of duets at the CMA’s with Kenny Chesney and Grace Potter singing ‘You and Tequila’ and the song ‘Remind Me’ with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood. The evening also includes Sara Evans ‘A Little Bit Stronger’ and ‘Country Girl (Shake it for Me) from Luke Bryan. Taylor Swift with ‘Begin Again’ and Little Big Town ‘Pontoon’ perform at the 46th Annual CMA Awards in 2012.

The 47th Annual CMA’s brings Taylor Swift, Alison Krauss, Vince Gill, Sam Bush, Edgar Meyer and Eric Darken to the stay to belt out Swift’s song ‘Red’ and Florida Georgia Line performed ‘Round Here’. Alan Jackson joins George Strait on stage for the memorable song ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today’. Also, Eric Church sings ‘The Outisders’.

In 2014 at the 48th Annual CMA Awards Austrailian country artist Keith Urban sings ‘Somewhere in my Car’ and Dierks Bentley croons about being ‘Drunk on a Plane’.

The final year on the Bluray is filled with one of my most favorite performances. Starting with Sam Hunt performing ‘Take Your Time’ and Little Big Town doing ‘Girl Crush’. It all leads up to, what I consider, the pillar of performances with Chris Stapleton and Justin Timberlake performing ‘Tennesee Whiskey/Drinking You Away. If you haven’t seen these two singings together you are truly missing something amazing that reaches down to that place where music inside us all resides.

Time Life continues to bring never before released anywhere classic collections of television shows for fans to revisit and remember what has made television so special. Time Life has released Mama’s Family, CPO Sharkey and The Tonight Show and they now remind of us of a time when sex and politics were up for grabs with ROWAN & MARTIN’S LAUGH-IN. For more of what Time Life has to offer fans of classic television visit www.timelife.com.

The Bluray also includes the Bonus Features of the interview with Robert Deaton, Executive Producer of the CMA Awards, Record Breakers: Female Vocalist of the Year Miranda Lambert and Entertain ‘Em, Blake! Blake Shelton.

“For more than fifty years, the CMA Awards have spotlighted the top performers of America’s favoite music, capturing the songs and artists that have provided a soundtrack for our lives. This collection brings you highlights from 2008-2015…this collection of CMA Awards performances showcases the diversity of talent and the powerful songs that have made country music the heartbeat of America” – Time Life.

Spending time in the south as a child and later as an adult, I know country music has a huge impact in the lives of those living there and around the world. Even when in Memphis, the airport celebrates all of the performers that are their native residents and even in Nashville there are so many places that embrace country music.

I have stood on the stage of the original Grand Ole Opry and touched the microphone that once had Loretta Lynn performance of or Patsy Cline in 1958 singing ‘Walking After Midnight’. There is one thing clear, it is a powerful and emotional experience for someone brought up on the sounds of country music.

Now, Time Life captures that once again by choosing (and I know it had to be difficult) some of the most stunning performances during the years 2008-2015. That’s what makes this disc so fantastic is being able to see each of these years again and again in stunning color and sound.

In the end – greatest moments are truly meant to last!

