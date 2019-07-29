Coming to DVD from writer/director David Alaux and SHOUT! Kids Factory is the story of family, friendship and protecting the home of THE JUNGLE BUNCH.

It is another day in the jungle or is it? Tony the sloth (Frantz Confiac), Natasha the tiger (Marie-Christine Darah), Goliath the rhino (Alain Dorval) and Ricky the porcupine (also called The Champs) are chasing Igor the koala (Richard Darbois) through the jungle. Igor is up to no good and attempting to ruin the jungle for all who live their.

When he succeeds all the animals must find their own way. Natasha finds herself the foster-mother of Maurice (Philippe Bozo), a young penguin who takes to jungle life. Her ward has plans of his own as he grows to create a new team that fights for justice.

Mom Natasha isn’t too thrilled about Maurice’s goal but he sets out into the jungle to find others who want to be a part of it. He brings his team including Junior the fish, Miguel the gorilla (Pascal Casanova), Gilbert the tarsier (Laurent Morteau) and Batricia the bat (Celine Montsarrat) and call themselves ‘The Jungle Bunch’.

Igor has been busy as well on his secluded island, he wants to get back and take on The Champs once again. When he discovers there is another justice fighting team in town he is equally thrilled. Especially when he learns Maurice is Natasha’s son.

The Jungle Bunch knows their new mission is to save the jungle and everything they love about their home. When Igor kidnaps Junior, it is Natasha that wants to put The Champs back together to save him. Feeling left out, Maurice realizes that he must do what ever it takes to rescue his family but with a little help from his friends.

Other characters include Emmanuel Curtil as Al the Toad, Paul Borne by Bob the Toad, Michel Mella as Fred the warthog, Jean-Philippe Puymartin as Snake, Barbara Tissier as Ping, and Alexis Tomassian as Pong.

The characters are all delightful and, well, animated! This is a story about many things but mainly that differences don’t seem to matter one bit to these jungle creatures. They love who they love and that includes Natasha taking in Maurice and Maurice taking in Junior.

The story of Igor being cast out because of the harm he wants to cause is believable in that the other animals would ban together to put him in his place. There is also a generational issue that I found a great theme to talk about. Natasha protecting her son caused her to say things that she should have thought about more carefully. Taking to heart the words of his mother was tough and a lesson to parents – even parents who have grown children.

It is a treasure when there is an animated film that actually brings family and community together like THE JUNGLE BUNCH. The actors truly bring the animals to life with their vocal performances. Oh don’t worry, there is plenty of fun to be had and my own family laughed a lot at the antics.

So gather up your own jungle herd with a big bowl of popcorn and enjoy a film that brings so much of everything we love animated films for!

In the end – things are getting wild!

