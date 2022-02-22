Jeri Jacquin

Coming from director John Andreas Andersen and Magnet comes the story of the continual need for oil and the dangers created from getting it with THE BURNING SEA.

It is 2019 and in the Norwegian Sea there are platforms spreading over the water that are drilling for oil. Since its beginning in 1969, it has been successful in the original plan. Sophia (Kristine Thorp) and fellow researcher Arthur (Rolf Larsen) created a underwater robotic camera that help search for the missing and check wreckage.

Sophia has a mixture of business and relationship as boyfriend Stian (Henrik Bjelland) and his young son Odin (Nils Olsen). Stian works on platforms but supports Sophia’s work and loves having her as part of his life. When one of the platforms collapse, Sophia and Arthur are brought in to look for survivors, instead they discover a crack in the ocean floor.

When going through the footage they collected, it is clear that the crack is connected, and all of the platforms are in danger. More frightening is that Stian is on one of those rigs. Sophia reaches out to William Lie (Bjorn Floberg) who is in the operations room watching everything to tell him what she has discovered, and that boyfriend Stian is on one of the rigs.

Not seeming interested and refusing to help Stian, Sophia takes matters into her own hands. Arthur agrees to go as well as they make their way to the platform and learn that Lie made a decision that means they are in the path of death.

They now face what is in front of them and what is to come!

Thorp as Sophia is well aware of the dangers of the rigs out in the ocean. Keeping her research on technology that can help in different ways is her focus. That gives her a break from knowing the potential of what could happen to boyfriend Stian. Once the worst begins to happen, Sophia jumps into action and Thorp gives her character what it takes to save lives and bring at least one person home to his son.

Bjelland as Stian knows a few things for sure, he loves his son Odin, loves Sophia and loves his job. He has his priorities straight and, when it comes to saving lives, he jumps into action. Bjelland’s character is not splashy, but he is heroic and that is everything. Olsen as Odin is just as strong as his father as this young actor gives the feeling of strength and hope.

Floberg as Lie is the man making the decisions and it seems he is doing what is best for himself rather than the good of the people on the rigs. Sophia does not see him as an ally at all since Lie has been secretive and shady from the beginning. Floberg does a good job at keeping the audience wondering if he has the same compassion as everyone around him.

Other cast include Anders Christiansen as Navy, Anneke von der Lippe as Gunn, Christoffer Staib as Steina, Ane Skumsvoll as Berit, Cengiz Al as Jaswinder, Renate Hellerud as Renate, and Arild Sondre Sekse as Martin.

Norwegian director John Andreas Andersen worked on another one of my favorite disaster films with THE QUAKE. Andersen is making a name for himself in this genre with good story telling followed with sharp cinematography.

THE BURNING SEA is suspense but with a story about what happened to a country and the year long after affects of this disaster. There is an understandable story here because it has truth in it that environmentalists continually warn of.

The film does not sugar coat anything in its telling and the cinematographer shows that. Andersen gives us a beginning story of when the rigs came to be and a shoot straight into 2019 and the effects of fifty-year drilling. The action sequences are powerful and large in scope, at least that is what my 75” television shows and it is perfection for a disaster film fan such as myself.

A mixture of truth and consequences are everything in THE BURNING SEA and it is also an action ride from beginning to end.

In the end – the sea has its own plan!

