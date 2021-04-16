Jeri Jacquin

Currently showing from directors Chris Lofing, Travis Cluff and Magnet Releasing is the story of a marriage that is being HELD.

Emma (Jill Awbrey) who also wrote the script) is a writer who is also dealing with a marriage that needs attention. Going off to a fantastic house to themselves, Emma has the chance to take a breath. Dropped off by Uber driver Joe (Rez Kempton), he is nervous leaving her alone.

Letting him know husband Henry (Bart Johnson) would be joining her shortly, Emma is surprised when he shows up earlier than she thought. It does not take long before the couple realizes someone has been in the house and that someone takes control of the house. A voice (Travis Cluff) makes it clear that the couple is to do whatever it says to do.

Emma and Henry are not about to let a voice tell them what to do and just as quickly discover that there certainly are dangerous consequences for not listening. The voice wants them to behave lovingly towards one another and reconnect in a way that is respectful and caring. Emma and Henry begin to understand that they are trapped, and compliance is the only way they can buy time to break free.

Also in that time, the voice brings out secrets in their marriage and since they have nowhere to go, they must face it all, every ugly little detail. The most important question in the midst of it all is who is the voice and how does it know so much?

The answer is shocking.

Jill Awbrey as Emma is a woman who is dealing with a lot in her life. Trauma from her past and a disconnect in her marriage, she sees their weekend at the beautiful rental as a time to heal. Well, her way toward healing is not exactly what she signed up for and The Voice is going to make sure of that. Awbrey is not only an actress in her own right, HELD is her first feature film to be sure but she has written, directed, produced and starred in short films. She is an intense storyteller and HELD is proof of that.

Johnson as Henry wants the marriage to work and for them to be happy. He has been just as lost as Emma and believes the weekend together could be just the thing they need. As The Voice begins to make demands, Johnson’s character becomes the protector of his wife that brings them closer together. Fearing for them both he wants to find out what is happening and who is responsible.

Shout out to Kempton as Joe, the Uber driver with a heart. Of course, he does not deserve to be caught up in the middle of the marital drama, but things happen. From the beginning it is clear he is a caring person but Emma is already on the edge of her last nerve, so she does not really cut him any slack. That is until he comes back to explain himself but someone else greets him instead.

Other cast include Zack Gold as Ryan Sullivan, Jener Dasilva as Graham, Jana Claire Price as Young Emma, Ian Jones as Sean, Ryan Shoos as Bobby, Liz Fenning as Jane, and Tessa Munro as Beth.

Magnet Releasing is the home of classics like Tomas Alfredson’s LET THE RIGHT ON IN, Ti West’s THE HOUSE OF THE DEVIL, Andre Ovredal’s TROLLHUNTER, Neil Marshall’s sword and sandals bloodbath CENTURION and Tony Jaa’s ONG BAK trilogy. Recent released include the terrifying anthologies V/H/S and V/H/S/2, Xan Cassavettes’ stylish vampire film KISS OF THE DAMNED, and the sci-fi thriller THE LAST DAYS ON MARS. Upcoming films include Ti West’s THE SACRAMENT and to find out more of what is to come please visit www.magnetreleasingfilms.com.

HELD is a film about marriage, trauma, secrets, deceptions, and the possibility of getting past it all. The film is 98% relying on stars Awbrey and Johnson to keep us in the middle of what the couple is going through but once The Voice comes into play – it gets creepier than anyone can imagine.

Awbrey takes this story in directions that are frightening and kind of makes me glad I am not married!

In the end – to survive they must obey!

