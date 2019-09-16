Coming in October to Digital and Bluray/DVD from Disney Home Entertainment comes the next adventure with Woody, Buzz and the gang with TOY STORY 4.

Bonnie is growing up and Woody finds himself trying to keep a brave face as he is once again being passed over for other toys. That doesn’t stop him from wanting to be a part of Bonnie’s next adventure – school. Taking a ride in her packback, he keeps an eye on her discovering that she isn’t starting off very well. As Woody does, he finds a way to make her day successful and becomes the unwitting creator of Forkie!

Explaining to the group that they must support Bonnie and her new friend, the family decides to take a road trip that is about to change everything for our favorite toys!

This is a must-have for anyone who has TOY STORY as part of their home entertainment library and now is your chance to add TOY STORY 4 to it!

We have a few Digital Codes for giveaway and all you have to do is email hellomoviemaven@aol.com with TOY STORY 4 in the subject line along with your name and address. We will draw winners at random and send the gang home to you!

Comments

comments