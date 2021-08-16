The new animated feature DREAMBUILDERS comes to Bluray and DVD from SHOUT! Kids.

Minna’s life is turned upside-down when her dad’s new fiancée and daughter move in. Jenny treats Minna horribly and she is frustrated. One night, Minna discovers a world behind her dreams where dreambuilders create every dream and nightmare. Minna learns she can manipulate Jenny’s dreams!

She also learns that even though life is changing, there is always room for family!

