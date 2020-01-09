Coming to theatres this Friday from director William Eubank and 20th Century Fox comes the depths of the Mariana Trench and what is truly UNDERWATER.

Deep below the depths is a research laboratory platform that in a minute becomes a potential watery grave. Mechanical Engineer Norah (Kristen Stewart) is the first to notice the leaking vessel as the walls begin to close in and wetter rushes in. Trying to alert the crew, she finds Rodrigo (Mamoudou Athie) as they look for the safest place to be.

Making their way they find crew mate Paul (T.J. Miller), Emily (Jessica Henwick), Smith (John Gallagher Jr.) and Lee (Gunner Wright) as well as the Captain (Vincent Cassel). Knowing they have no choice but to leave the platform, the Captain decides the best route is to another platform and to go by walking!

Almost immediately there is a sense that something is down in the depths with them. The shadows come closer and closer until the creatures reveal themselves. Their goal is to take out the humans and the human’s goal is to get to the other platform alive.

Norah knows how to work the mechanics to try and keep their oxygen packs working and as the group is taken down one by one, she is more determined than ever to get to the surface!

What is down in the depths with them is nothing anyone has ever seen before.

Stewart as Norah doesn’t waste a moment jumping into action. Practically from the beginning of the film the action kicks in and so does Stewart. She thinks fast on her feet (considering what is under her feet is quickly turning to water) and is doing everything to keep her wits. This isn’t a role that will make or break Stewart, but it is a role that is pretty strong, and I don’t mind that.

Cassel as the Captain knows the only way out is through the murky waters and doing it walking in very heavy suits. Having the chance to get out while the getting was good, the Captain wants everyone to get out. I love Cassel because he is so diverse in every role he has played and can get flamboyant or subtle, but his presence is palpable.

Henwick as Emily is a young woman who isn’t having an easy time accepting what is happening and what is going to happen. She has a nervous talk and covers a wide range of subjects in a short period of time one minute and can hold a conversation with herself the next. Then again, I’m not sure how any of us would react in that situation!

Miller is the winner of the film and he is hilarious which is the tension breaker in a film loaded with it. His one-liners and need for a bunny gave us all the chance to laugh off the intensity of the story. I just love any time he’s on screen because I never know what’s going to come out of his mouth. Gallagher Jr. and Wright get a chance to run for their lives as well and once the creature is exposed, its just run or be food.

UNDERWATER is a mixture of genre films like ALIENS, THE ABYSS and the like but you know what – I’m good with that. I understand that January isn’t the month for big time releases which might play well for the film. UNDERWATER is an intense, humorous (thanks to Miller) and seat jumping story that doesn’t require a lot from the audience. I know that sounds a bit snarky but I don’t mean it that way at all.

There is something awesome about the holidays being over and needing a film that just lets you sit back with a tub of popcorn and have a good time. I don’t know anyone that didn’t have a jump for five or six thanks to a creature that is just too creepy to be on land. Instead, there is a right amount of everything in UNDERWATER.

So load up family and friends to hit the theatre for an experience of thrills and watery chills because it’s a great way to start the new year!

In the end – seven miles below the ocean surface something has awakened!

