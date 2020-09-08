FOCUS FEATURES 10-MOVIE SPOTLIGHT COLLECTION

ON BLU-RAY™ ON SEPTEMBER 29, 2020

Since its founding in 2002, Focus Features has been synonymous with innovative and critically acclaimed film-making. The iconic studio presents their renowned films that illuminate some of Hollywood’s greatest writers, directors, and actors in the Focus Features:10-Movie Spotlight Collection! Totaling an impressive 7 Academy Awards® and 11 Golden Globes® wins, the film set includes Lost in Translation, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Pride & Prejudice, Brokeback Mountain, Atonement, Burn After Reading, Moonrise Kingdom, The Theory of Everything, On the Basis of Sex and Harriet. With films from acclaimed directors such as The Coen Brothers, Sophia Coppola, Ang Lee and Wes Anderson, this collection is loaded with bonus features including filmmaker feature commentaries, cast interviews, deleted scenes and more!

BLUMHOUSE OF HORRORS: 10-MOVIE COLLECTION

ON BLU-RAY™ AND DVD ON SEPTEMBER 29, 2020

Invite yourself into the BLUMHOUSE OF HORRORS: 10-MOVIE COLLECTION and visit the most thrilling, chilling, and unforgettable characters from Get Out, The Purge, Ouija, Split, The Visit, Unfriended, Truth or Dare, The Boy Next Door, Happy Death Day, and Ma. The studio and filmmakers, including Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, that redefined the genre of horror present ten of the most spine-tingling films that will have you running for the front door! The collection includes iconic horror and suspense thrillers with all-star casts including Ethan Hawke, Jennifer Lopez, Octavia Spencer, James McAvoy and more. There are hours of bonus content including featurettes, deleted scenes, alternate endings, behind-the-scenes & much more!

ALFRED HITCHCOCK CLASSICS COLLECTION

OWN THE BRAND NEW 4K ULTRA HD COMBO PACK

WITH A BLU-RAY™ AND DIGITAL CODE ON SEPTEMBER 8, 2020

Universally recognized as the Master of Suspense, the legendary Alfred Hitchcock directed some of cinema’s most thrilling and unforgettable classics. The ALFRED HITCHCOCK CLASSICS COLLECTION features four iconic films from the acclaimed director’s illustrious career including Rear Window, Vertigo, Psycho and The Birds in stunning 4K resolution. Starring Hollywood favorites such as James Stewart, Grace Kelly, Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Tippi Hedren, Kim Novak and Rod Taylor, this essential collection features hours of bonus features as well as the original uncut version of Psycho for the first time ever. This collection with collectible Discbook packaging includes hours of bonus features such as documentaries, expert commentaries, interviews, screen tests and much more!

DREAMWORKS 10-MOVIE COLLECTION

OWN THESE ANIMATED CLASSICS

ON BLU-RAY™ AND DVD ON SEPTEMBER 29, 2020

Relive each classic moment as an ogre, a panda, a yeti, and so many more of your favorite characters embark on epic journeys across their worlds. With lots of laughs and breathtakingly beautiful animation, this collection is perfect for children and parents alike. The fun-filled collection includes Shrek, Madagascar, Home, Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron, How to Train your Dragon, The Croods, Kung Fu Panda, Boss Baby, Abominable, and Trolls! The DREAMWORKS 10-MOVIE COLLECTION comes with hours of bonus features including animated shorts, music videos, deleted scenes, and much more for the whole family!

ILLUMINATION PRESENTS 10-MOVIE COLLECTION

ON BLU-RAY™ AND DVD ON SEPTEMBER 29, 2020

Illumination presents all ten of their blockbuster comedies in one collection for the whole family. It includes all three Despicable Me films, The Secret life of Pets 1 & 2, Hop, Minions, Sing, Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch! With all-star voice casts including Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Sandra Bullock, and Michael Keaton, the ILLUMINATION PRESENTS 10-MOVIE COLLECTION is packed with hours of bonus content including mini-movies, sing-alongs, games and more!

This is a fantastic way to start the holiday season and…if you are good…Santa might be able to help that fun begin! We are giving away one of each collection so it is very simple. Email hellomoviemaven@aol.com with the collection name in the subject line along with your name and address and we’ll see what the minions have to say to Santa on your behalf!

Remember – Choose One! Whether it be Hitchcock or DreamWorks we think you will enjoy!

