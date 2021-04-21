Jeri Jacquin

Currently in theatres and from director George Gallo and Lionsgate is the story of a mother doing what it takes for her child with VANQUISH.

Victoria (Ruby Rose) is a mom of young daughter Lily (Juju Brener) and spends time with friend Damon (Morgan Freeman). He notices one evening when they are over that there is something wrong with Lily and offers his help. Victoria is thankful to have such a friend but there is one catch and its as deadly as any catch can be.

Damon is an ex-police officer who became disabled in the line of duty but all around him is a home filled with luxury. He makes it clear that there is a reason for this, and Victoria is about to find out. Damon has taken her daughter and to get her back, Victoria must make five stops and pick up bags with insane amounts of money inside.

Knowing she does not have a choice; Victoria agrees but makes it clear that there will be a cost at the end. Damon keeps tabs on her as well as guiding her from location to location. What becomes clear is that with every stop, there seems to be a connection to her and each group she meets wants nothing more than to take her out.

That’s where they make their first mistake because before being a protective mother – Victoria was more oh so very much more!

Rose as Victoria is once again given the role of a woman with a certain set of motorcycle and gun skills. She has a past that is moment by moment trying to catch up with her. Being a mother means they can chase all they want but Victoria has something they do not – a ferocity that knows no bounds.

Freeman as Damon has broken their friendship by taking daughter Lily for his own gains. He is Victoria’s eyes for the sake of making sure she does not veer from the directions and, in a weird way, to keep others from getting their hands on her. This is not a huge stretch for Freeman because I love him both as a good guy or bad guy character mainly because one is never quite sure that is who the character truly is.

Other cast includes Patrick Muldoon as Agent Monroe, Nick Vallelonga as Detective Stevens, Hannah Stocking as Galyna, Joel Michaely as Rayo, Miles Doleac as Erik, Paul Sampson as B.J., Ele Bardha as Max, Chris Mullinax as Detective Kehoe, Nate Adams as Rick, Reb Rob as Johnny, Bill Luckett as Father Thomas and Julie Lott as Governor Driscoll.

VANQUISH is definetly an action film from start to finish filled with everything you would expect from a revenge film. The question is who is revenging whom? There is a lot to take in as the story starts to unfold about Victoria’s past and what Damon has been up to. Their worlds collide with hostility as Victoria believes that the relationship was based on true friendship.

Bullets, motorcycles, shotguns and bad water glasses are everything that this ninety-minute film bring. There are stories interwoven in stories so take a moment to unravel all of it until the film comes to its finale.

In the end – she has one night to save her daughter’s life!

