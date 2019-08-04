Coming to DVD from writer/director Tom DeNucci and Lionsgate comes a heist based on a true story of what happened in the VAULT.

Deuce (Theo Rossi) and Chucky (Clive Standen) are two robbers in 1975 Rhode Island who seem to have a knack of getting away with robberies. During one robbery, Deuce meets Karyn (Samara Wiley) and falls hard, so hard that he can’t wait for her to meet the family.

After getting popped for a robbery, Deuce and Chuck meet the Frenchman Gerry (Don Johnson) who is a tad upset with the Italian mafia, especially Raymond (Chazz Palminteri) and wants the boys to work for him. Once they are released, the boys case the business where there is a special bonded vault at Hudson Fine Furs & Storage. Deuce isn’t at all thrilled with the idea and wants to walk away.

A crew that include Buddy Providence (William Forsythe), Buddy Roxbury (Sean Ringgold) and Buddy Barrington (Eric Lutes) has been set up for them by Gerry. Karyn isn’t happy with Deuce distancing himself. She knows the job that Jerry is setting up is big and wants to walk away to start another life.

Detective Caretti (John Fiore) investigates the robbery that is now the biggest heist of $30 million in American history. Deuce takes off for with Karyn to Nevada after worrying that one of them Buddy’s goes missing. Trying to stay one step ahead of anyone that might be following them is starting to wear on them both.

Chucky shows up out of nowhere and now Deuce is even more aware of the dangers. They are still waiting to get their cut promised by Gerry as more of the heist crew begins to disappear. Karyn makes a move that forces Deuce to rethink how life got to this place and how to live what’s left of his own.

It is all getting out of hand!

Rossi as Deuce is a smart but small time crook who seems to be flying by the seat of his law breaking pants. This couldn’t be truer when he meets girlfriend Karyn during a robbery. Of course I will always remember Rossi for his role as Juice in the hit FX series Sons of Anarchy but as an actor he continues to takes roles that showcase what a talent he truly is. Here he is fast talking and easily swayed by his friendship with Chuck.

Standen as Chuck has a hard time not saying names during robberies but he’s about to change that with the Hudson heist. Talking Deuce into it is more of getting your buddy to help out of guilt especially if he really doesn’t want to take part. The robbery was the easy part and Standen as Chuck knows it’s what comes next that is hard.

Wiley as Karyn falls for Deuce the bad boy and wants a life with him. She knows he is a small time criminal and accepts it but what she doesn’t want is what follows them after the heist. Johnson as Gerry is plain creepy but talks the two friends into a plan that he knows will upset the mafia.

Palminteri as Raymond is completely absorbed with how the crime business is changing. He is keenly aware of what Gerry and keeps his ear to the public after the Hudson heist. You don’t get to be the head of a crime family by sitting around letting others keep secrets. Palminteri has always played these roles with ease and VAULT is no exception.

Other cast include Chuck Zito as Joey Bruno, Vincent Pastore as Frank, Gillian Williams as Jeanie, Armen Garo as Gus, Claudio Orefice as Ronnie, Burt Young as Don Ruggiero, Antonio Cupo as Dominic Ruggiero, Lala Kent as Edie, Dorthy Lyman as Ma and Ken Baltin as Abraham Levine.

Lionsgate is a global leader in motion picture production and distribution for theatres, television, home entertainment and more. Theatre franchises include THE HUNGER GAMES, and DIVERGENT along with JOHN WICK. Now, adding this film to its 16,000 motion picture and television titles you can see everything coming soon as well as available now at http://www.lionsgate.com.

The DVD Special Features include Deleted Scenes, Behind the Scenes of VAULT, Commentary with Director Tom DeNucci and Director of Photography Sam Eilertsen and Trailer Gallery.

VAULT is a true story and the heist brought out $34 million which in today’s market would be $100 million. Still, none of what was stolen was ever recovered!

This film brings fantastic cinematography and when a period piece is done, it is the costuming that adds such a richness and depth. From the hair, makeup, cars and era-language, it all adds to bringing a story that needed to be told and director DeNucci did it extremely well.

In the end – it’s a crime based on a true story!

Comments

comments