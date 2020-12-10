Jeri Jacquin

Coming from writer/director Tara Miele and Lionsgate comes a story of love, fracture and what we will all do to keep both in WANDER DARKLY.

Adrienne (Sienna Miller) and Matteo (Diego Luna) are a struggling new parents only made worse when he forgets their date night out. Pointing out that it was his idea, they try to make the best of the evening. In a fraction of a second that all changes when they are hit head on by another car.

That is when Adrienne’s journey into what is reality and what is fantasy begins. Believing she is dead; she jumps from memory to memory until Matteo stops her. Instead, he points out their memories together to prove that she is still alive. Refusing to believe it, she also points out to Matteo that he has not been honest with her about many things, including another woman.

That is when Adrienne and Matteo start from the beginning of their relationship and remembering what it was that drew them together. Memory after memory gives Adrienne moments of pure joy and then moments of terror when she sees the Hooded Figure. Mom Patty (Beth Grant) tries her best, but Adrienne overhears how she really feels making things more difficult.

Only Adrienne can pull herself out of the place she is in and with Matteo’s help she just may be able to live again.

Miller as Adrienne is epic in this role as a woman caught between feeling death and trying to feel alive. Matteo taking her down the road gives her a chance to see how they came to be as a couple and where things started to go wrong. In the meantime, she sees this figure that cements her belief in no longer being part of this world. Matteo is her only way out of the nightmare, and he does it through forgiveness and love. Miller is stunning.

Luna as Matteo is a man trying his best but knowing that he truly has not given Adrienne all of himself. Unhappy with the way things are going in their marriage as well, he tends to run away, but now he must stay and face everything with Adrienne. Luna is beautiful and brilliant in this role.

Other cast include Tory Kittles as Liam, Dan Gill as Dane, Ayden Mayeri as Summer, Aimee Carrero as Shea and James Landry Hebert as the Hooded Figure.

WANDER DARKLY is a web of stories, memories and truths that need to be reckoned with. The casting of Miller and Luna together is absolutely stunning to watch. They move the story like weaving a delicate fabric, one misstep and it could ruin the cloth – but here they weave magic.

There are moments of frustration, tears, anxiety and pure love from a couple who lost their way for a bit. It is not unusual for this to happen but watching Adrienne and Matteo take it step by step is ethereal and beautiful even in the sadness.

In the end – some stories end with the beginning!

