​In this dazzling action cyber-thriller, Bruce Willis plays Robert, a retired CIA agent living at a secret resort in the woods.

One day, his estranged son drives to the camp for a visit — but he’s followed by Robert’s old nemesis, Balzary. As the site is besieged by Balzary’s attack squad, father and son retreat to a high-tech bunker.

But are its steel walls and advanced weapons powerful enough to match Balzary’s bloodthirsty plans for revenge?​

